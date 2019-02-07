LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Maurizio Sarri, Manager of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge on February 2, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The festive period is usually considered as the time to make or break a season for a club. However, February appears to be the one for Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues have a number of games to play in the second month of 2019 and all have huge importance for Sarri’s side.

Sarri Has Six Huge Games in 17 Days

With the addition of the League Cup final against Manchester City and the Europa League double-header against Malmo, Chelsea have six games in 17 days.

February begins with a trip to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League – a competition The Blues are looking to try and finish in the top four.

With Pep Guardiola’s side looking to retain their title, it will be far from an easy affair for Sarri’s side.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will then head to Sweden for the first-leg against Malmo before a home FA Cup tie against Manchester United just days later.

Chelsea will then entertain Malmo in their second-leg before meeting Manchester City at Wembley for the season’s first trophy.

February will not end there for The Blues, though, as they will meet Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge to round off an incredibly difficult month.

What Can Sarri and Chelsea Expect to Realistically Achieve?

Whilst Chelsea and Sarri would love to come out victorious in all those meetings, that may not be realistic.

The club should advance to the next stage of the Europa League – although that will not be guaranteed.

However, with meetings against the two Manchester sides and Tottenham, things at Stamford Bridge could be looking extremely different.

Best Outcome for Sarri and Chelsea at the End of February?

Chelsea and Sarri must prioritize what they see as most important – and that could be difficult to do.

Worst case scenario would be to see The Blues knocked out of every cup competition, whilst having seen the top four out of reach.

Best case would be to see the club win every game, pick up silverware and solidify their place in a Champions League spot.

February entails to be a tough month for Chelsea. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for Sarri and his team.

