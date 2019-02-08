2nd February 2019, Goodison Park, Liverpool, England; EPL Premier League Football, Everton versus Wolverhampton Wanderers; Richarlison of Everton (photo by Alan Martin/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Chelsea’s main man, Eden Hazard, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for some time. However, the rumour mill has risen to a new level of late. The ‘will he won’t he’ saga could end in the summer, especially if Madrid get their way. Chelsea could, therefore, have to begin looking for a replacement, if they haven’t already started. Here is a look at four players who could fill the Eden Hazard’s boots should he leave Stamford Bridge.

Richarlison

Everton’s Brazilian maestro only signed for the Toffees last summer. However, the 21-year-old could be tempted by move. A younger and possibly less expensive option than some other players, Richarlison may well be top of the list.

His Everton career thus far has been successful on a personal level. As a team, it has been inconsistent. The Blues are currently ninth in the Premier League but well off the pace for a European place. A move to a club competing in Europe and in the running for honours could make a move too tempting to turn down.

His eye for goal, ten goals so far this season, will appeal to Chelsea, as will his general forward play. He was also recently been capped by Brazil, scoring three goals in his six appearances so far. The main reason for Chelsea’s interest could be due to his age. At 21, he is already an established Premier League star and should improve.

Lorenzo Insigne

Napoli forward Insigne could be Maurizio Sarri’s first choice. Sarri managed the Italian international while at Napoli. Insigne would fit into Sarri’s system with ease and appears to be the ideal replacement for Hazard. Like the Belgian, he enjoys cutting in from the left and causing havoc to the opposition. His eye for goal will also appeal. So far this season, he has scored 11 times.

A deal for Insigne could be an expensive one. Napoli are in no rush to sell as they look to build a squad capable of challenging Juventus. A fee of at least £140 million would reportedly need to be offered for Napoli to consider selling. This fee could make Chelsea consider other options first. Plus, they could have competition from Liverpool, who are also reportedly monitoring the player closely.

Philippe Coutinho

Former Liverpool star Coutinho has struggled since his big-money move to Barcelona. The 26-year-old appeared to be a perfect fit for Barca; however, his time with the Catalan giants has not worked out as planned.

Barcelona have recently insisted that they have no intention of selling Coutinho. However, should they receive a bid close to what they paid, then their stance could change. The Brazilian would not be short of offers and Chelsea could offer him an escape route back to the Premier League.

Nabil Fekir

Lyon’s long-serving star Nabil Fekir could also be on Chelsea’s shortlist. The French international has been with his current club since 2005. His current deal runs out in 2020; however, Lyon are keen to extend this. Fekir almost moved to the Premier League last summer. Liverpool were close to signing the forward but Lyon decided to stop the deal going through.

Chelsea have reportedly enquired about the 25-year-old via his agent. Should Fekir be still keen on a move to the Premier League, the Blues may have made an early move to make them favourites.

An early deal would suit Chelsea with Lyon looking to agree a new contract allowing them to demand a higher fee. Liverpool’s offer of over £50 million last summer may still need to be improved upon. The playmaker has an eye for goal as well as a killer pass, two attributes vital to any Hazard replacement.

