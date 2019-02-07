DORTMUND, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 05: Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the DFB Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park on February 5, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)

Eden Hazard continues to play games regarding his future at Chelsea. Will he stay or will he go? He has already made his mind up, but he has failed to share what that decision is.

There is no doubt that losing the Belgium superstar would be damaging for The Blues. The attacker has been, arguably, Chelsea’s best player following his arrival in 2012.

He continues to come up with key goals, whilst also contributing with assists for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

However, is the possible departure of Hazard the be all and end all for Chelsea?

Pulisic Still Has Time to Learn and Adapt

It might seem it, but it should not be. Although no one arrived in the transfer window to immediately replace him, Christian Pulisic was signed.

The USA international will team up with the Premier League side in the summer after Chelsea agreed to a mammoth deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign him – £57.6million to be exact.

The 20-year-old may not have had the best of seasons with the Bundesliga outfit so far – one goal and two assists in his 13 games appear to back that up – but he is still learning.

Pulisic did not become one of the most attractive prospects in the game because of one campaign, though. He had a number of solid appearances each season for Die Borussen, including last year, where he bagged four goals and five assists.

Pulisic a Good Fit to Replace Hazard

The American also appears to be a good fit to replace the huge void Hazard would leave should he decide to do go. Pulisic is a quick individual who can play in a number of attacking positions, whether that be on either flank or just behind the main man.

He has plenty of technical ability and also has an eye for making an exquisite pass that can carve open opposition defences.

Pulisic Has Work To Do But Can Hit Heights

Admittedly, Pulisic still has some way to go before reaching the level that Hazard has set, but the club surely would not have bought him if they were not confident that he could reach those heights.

Obviously, keeping Hazard at Stamford Bridge would be ideal, but Pulisic is not a bad replacement should the Belgian depart.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on