Chelsea are thought to be preparing for the real possibility of life after Eden Hazard. The Premier League outfit have been linked with a number of names already.

One of those names to have been speculated with a move to Stamford Bridge is Philippe Coutinho. However, he would not necessarily be the best player to replace the Belgian international.

Coutinho Does Not Fit the Chelsea System

There is no doubt the Brazil international was class for Liverpool in the Premier League. The 26-year-old netted 41 times in his 152 top-flight appearances for The Reds.

However, it should be noted that he did not play as a winger, something that Hazard has been doing for Chelsea in recent games with the addition of Gonzalo Higuain.

Coutinho liked to play in behind the striker and was utilised best in that position, but the Blues do not necessarily employ someone to play there. Maurizio Sarri – whether he will still be at the club in the summer is another question – prefers a 4-3-3 system.

In that system, the Brazilian would have to play as one of the wide options, something he cannot quite do effectively.

Can Coutinho Return to his Best?

Also, there will be questions about whether he can return to his best.

Currently playing his football for Barcelona, Coutinho has struggled to justify the huge £121.5million transfer fee they paid for him, per Transfermarkt.

There is no doubt that life at the Camp Nou started promising for the player in his first six months. He scored eight goals and provided five assists in his opening 18 La Liga appearances.

However, this season has been far from his best and he has looked a shadow of the player he was.

In 21 La Liga appearances, he has just four goals and two assists, which is thought to have left officials at Barcelona rather frustrated with him.

Coutinho is Not the Man to Replace Hazard

Hazard has been absolutely crucial for Chelsea throughout his time at Stamford Bridge. Should he leave the club, the Blues will need to replace him with someone that can immediately make an impact.

Whether Coutinho is the man to do that remains to be seen. Also, with Barcelona likely to recoup the huge fee they splashed on him, Chelsea should look elsewhere for alternatives.

