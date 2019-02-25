LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 24: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reacts during the Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on February 24, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

What a whirlwind of a week it has been for Chelsea and it’s supporters. Eliminated in the FA Cup fifth round by Manchester United a week ago, the Blues fought back to earn a 5-1 aggregate victory over Malmo FF in the Europa League. Following this, the club headed into the EFL Cup final yesterday with high hopes and low prospects.

Defeated 6-0 by Manchester City earlier this month, Chelsea were once again set to faceoff against the Cityzens. Entering the match, the questions asked were not about whether or not Chelsea could earn victory. Instead, those questions were about whether or not Chelsea would even manage to put up a fight against the much stronger, Manchester City side. Despite the doubters though, Chelsea managed to give themselves a true puncher’s chance in this match.

Keeping the scoreline scoreless throughout, Maurizio Sarri watched as his men managed to send the match to penalties. Though Chelsea eventually lost the encounter, the storyline coming out of this match should have been about the Blues strong performance against the current Premier League leaders.

Lunatics Have Taken Over the Asylum

The headlines were flooded over the feud between goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and manager Maurizio Sarri. Refusing to be subbed off late in extra time, Kepa refused to acknowledge the authority that both Sarri and assistant manager Gianfranco Zola supposedly had. As one of the Sky Sports commentators put it, “the lunatics had taken over the asylum.”

😳 – Have you EVER seen anything like it!? Maurizio Sarri tries to substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero, but Kepa refuses to come off and Sarri is absolutely FURIOUS! 😡 pic.twitter.com/Q81v6ry3Kk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 24, 2019

Add into this equation the struggles that Chelsea have had recently and all signs point to time being up on manager Maurizio Sarri. For once though, the decision to sack a manager from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will not be a rash one. It is now perfectly clear that Sarri is not the man to turn Chelsea around. Also, clear is the fact that Chelsea are in need of a complete rebuild at this stage.

Likely to miss out on the Champions League again next season, Chelsea also seem destined to lose star player Eden Hazard this summer.

Rule Changes and Transfer Ban Looms Large

In need of reinforcements across the first team, Chelsea are in desperate need of wholesale changes at the moment. Adding into this are the loan restriction talks currently ongoing. A rule change that would have a massive effect on the Blues. Having over 40 players currently out on loan, such a change would force Chelsea to organize a massive fire sale type event.

Struggling domestically, Chelsea’s only hope of a trophy is the Europa League. However, it is likely that Chelsea will also struggle in the later rounds of the competition given their current state. In need of a major boost, the only real chance Chelsea has is to force a change in manager. After all, it was less than a decade ago when Roberto Di Matteo led the Blues to Champions League glory. Di Matteo’s reign in charge came following the midseason sacking of manager André Villas-Boas.

Also facing a two window transfer ban, Chelsea need to act now. Potentially able to still purchase players this summer thanks to their appeal, the Blues need to organize for the future. Getting a new management team in place ASAP will at least give Chelsea a chance to compete next season.

Failure to act soon will not only doom the Blues current campaign, but could also damage their chances over the next few seasons. For Maurizio Sarri, this unfortunately means his time as Chelsea manager should be over. Fortunately for him though, his tenure as manager was never destined to last long. If anything, his potential sacking will save him from damaging his reputation even more.

For the good of the club as well as that of the current manager, the time is now for Chelsea to sack Maurizio Sarri. Ridding themselves of dead weight, the Blues can then begin to focus on the future. A future that could turn dark should Chelsea fail to act soon.

