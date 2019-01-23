LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 19: Jorginho of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on January 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

A lot was expected when Jorginho followed Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea in the summer. Things started well for the Italian midfielder. However, as the season has gone on, he has struggled to make a real impact.

Jorginho epitomises Sarri-ball. There is no doubt about that. The midfielder has been key to the way The Blues perform and looked to be the real deal in the middle of the park.

The 27-year-old had managed to wow a number of pundits and the Chelsea faithful with his ability to pass the ball, especially during their 16-game undefeated streak.

However, that has all since faded away and it appears he has since been found out.

Chelsea have since become a team that is largely predictable with the way they play. Opposition teams know that the ball is likely to go through Jorginho.

The fact that he tops the Premier League passing charts with 2077 makes that obvious. However, the fact that he is yet to create a goal is what truly strikes as worrying.

Tottenham Defeat Showed Jorginho Concern

The defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in November highlighted the issues that Chelsea have with Jorginho.

The midfielder was frozen out of the game by Spurs. He did not have the ability to orchestrate anything for the attacking players.

To make matters worse, the Italian was unable to cope defensively with the Tottenham attack, raising the question why N’Golo Kante is not utilised in his natural position – and one where he is regarded as one of the best in the world.

Newcastle United also managed to replicate what the north London outfit managed to do. The 27-year-old once again struggled to make a real impact as Chelsea battled to a hard-fought win.

Arsenal also did it with Unai Emery using Aaron Ramsey to negate anything Jorginho tried to do when Chelsea looked to use him.

Higuain’s Arrival Could Benefit Jorginho

Despite being largely predictable, Jorginho is still a key player for the Blues and could have a huge second half of the campaign.

With the departure of Cesc Fabregas, the 27-year-old will have even more pressure on his shoulders to produce – especially given that Chelsea do not look to have addressed the Spaniard’s exit.

However, with the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain at Stamford Bridge, he could link up with his former Napoli team-mate and start recording some assists.

