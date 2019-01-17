MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 29: Gonzalo Higuain of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 29, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Argentine international striker Gonzalo Higuain has completed his complex loan move to Chelsea from Juventus, according to tweets from Fabrizio Romano. The transfer is a loan-to-buy option in either six months or 18 months from now. The specifics of the timetable are believed to be performance-based, with Chelsea having the option to extend the loan if certain incentives aren’t reached.

It has been a torrid season so far for Gonzalo Higuain. It all started with Argentina’s poor showing at the World Cup, where he did not exactly shower himself in glory. Then, when he returned to Juventus, he found that his place in the team had been taken by Cristiano Ronaldo, and he was then forced to leave.

His move to Milan looked like a great deal for both sides on paper, but Higuain has struggled to score for the Rossoneri. He has only found the back of the net eight times for Milan this season and his worst moment came when he was sent off against Juventus for a petulant overreaction.

Things may be looking up for the 31-year-old striker as he heads for England. His move to Chelsea will reunite him with Maurizio Sarri, his former manager from his time at Napoli. Under Sarri, Higuain played some of his best football down the middle of Sarri’s strict 4-3-3 formation.

He scored 36 Serie A goals in their only season together, earning his only Capocannoniere trophy. Higuain is hopeful that reuniting with the attack-minded boss will let him once again find his best form. The good news for Higuain is he will have a lot more help at Chelsea with players like Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante around him.

Higuain is the type of player that if you get him with the right pieces around him, he can really thrive. He’s going to miss some chances, some really good chances, but he is the type of prolific finisher Chelsea need to keep ahold of their coveted top-four spot.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on