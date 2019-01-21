Alvaro Morata of Chelsea during the UEFA Europa League Group L match between Chelsea and PAOK at Stamford Bridge on November 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Spanish international Alvaro Morata has had a very hard time in English Football. Since his big-money transfer to Chelsea, Morata has struggled to stay on the field and score goals. However, it appears he has been given a lifeline by one of his former clubs, as Chelsea have completed a loan agreement with Atletico Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Morata from Chelsea to Átletico Madrid is a done deal. Confirmed. Here we go! 🇪🇸⚪️🔴 #CFC #Atleti #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 21 January 2019

It has been a very rough time in England for Alvaro Morata. The 26-year-old striker has dealt with everything from injuries, to reports of being homesick, to simply not scoring goals. The Spanish international only scored 16 Premier League goals in the 18 months since his £60 million move from Real Madrid.

That is not the type of return that Chelsea signed up for. However, his eleven league goals last season were the most he’s scored in any season in his career. It was also the first time in his career that he had more than 20 league starts in a season, which are both curious statistics for someone worth so much money.

This season under new manager Maurizio Sarri, Morata has been a constant for much of the season down the centre. Lately, though, as his form has gotten worse and worse, he has been phased out of the team, with Olivier Giroud or Eden Hazard preferred down the middle.

Now Morata will head back to Spain but to the other side of Madrid; Atletico Madrid. It is a place he knows well, he spent a few years there in the youth team before moving to Real Madrid. However, it is not a style of play he knows well. It might even be the opposite of the elegant striker’s style.

Many have said that Morata needs to toughen up; it’s one of his biggest criticisms in the English game. If there is any place that knows tough, it’s Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone. It will be interesting to see how Morata does with Atletico and whether or not Simeone is able to toughen him up.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on