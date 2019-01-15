BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 05: Arsenal’s goalkeeper Petr Cech during the FA Cup Third Round match between Blackpool and Arsenal at Bloomfield Road on January 5, 2019 in Blackpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has announced he will retire at the end of the season. It comes after more than 20 years as a professional, 15 of which were spent in the Premier League.

An Illustrious Career

Cech has had a fantastic career, winning countless trophies several trophies. His best spell came at Chelsea, where he made over 330 appearances . In an 11-year spell, he won 13 honours, including four Premier League titles. He also won both European cup competitions in back-to-back seasons at Chelsea.

In June 2015, Cech signed for London rivals Arsenal from Chelsea. This was after he became second choice at at the Blues, with Thibaut Courtois taking his place. Cech took the number one spot at Arsenal and has since made over 100 appearances for the Gunners. He has also been involved in success with Arsenal, winning the 2016/17 FA Cup.

However, since the arrival of Bernd Leno and Unai Emery this summer, Cech has once again found first opportunities limited. The 36-year-old started the season as first choice, but has since lost his place to his German counterpart.

An Emotional Farewell

Cech announced the news via a statement on his Twitter page. He said:”It feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of the season.

“Having played 15 years in the Premier League, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.

“I will continue to work at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch.”

What Next For Cech?

It is unknown what the Arsenal keeper will move into next. His reputation may help him land a job in football management, but whether he wants to become a manager is a different question.

