GIJON, SPAIN – JANUARY 8: Michy Batshuayi of Valencia CF during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Sporting Gijon v Valencia at the El Molinon on January 8, 2019 in Gijon Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Michy Batshuayi is set to have his loan move at Valencia cut short and return to Chelsea. The striker has struggled for form this season, scoring just three goals for the La Liga side. However, will he be heading back to sit on the bench at Chelsea? It has been rumoured he is of interest to a number of Premier League clubs. Valencia confirmed this morning negotiations about terminating the loan were ongoing.

Tough Time In Spain

Batshuayi has had a miserable time in Spain. He has scored just three times for Valencia this season. However, he has scored four goals for Belgium so far in this campaign. This is stark contrast to his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, where he scored seven goals in ten appearances. Only four of his 15 La Liga appearances have been starts as he has struggled for regular minutes. As a result, he will surely be looking forward to a return to Chelsea and a loan move to a new club.

The final straw for Batshuayi comes after Valencia were knocked out by Sporting Gijon in the Copa del Rey. He was heavily criticised by manager Marcelino. Marcelino said: “I think we have to get in some strikers. I’ve clearly run out of patience with certain individuals.”

It sounds as if Marcelino may have been expecting better from the Belgian. The Spanish side paid £3 million for a season-long loan for Batshuayi. He joined with a good reputation and this was despite failing to look convincing at Chelsea. Valencia may have to rely on Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo because of the termination of Batshuayi’s loan.

Where Next For Batshuayi?

It is unlikely that he will stay at Chelsea and will be loaned out to another team for the second half of the season. Crystal Palace and West Ham are both reportedly interested in signing the striker. Palace are desperate to sign a striker as Jordan Ayew is their only out-and-out player in that position to have scored this season.

West Ham are also keen to add to their attacking options. Marko Arnautovic is West Ham’s top scorer with eight goals. However, with his dip in form and speculation of a move away in this window, the Hammers may be on the lookout for a replacement.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on