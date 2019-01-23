LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 19: Maurizio Sarri manager of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on January 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Chelsea may have started the 2018/19 season well under Maurizio Sarri. However, the wheels appear to have started to come off.

The way the Blues have been playing as of late does not warrant a place in next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea were beaten comfortably by Arsenal last weekend and did not look like a team that has been sitting in the top four for the whole season.

Sarri has seen his side beaten by Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur as well.

The Stamford Bridge outfit did not look good enough in any of those games, whilst they have also appeared to struggle to grind out results in other matches.

The Newcastle United game highlighted a real issue for Chelsea as a number of players were ineffective.

Their form is a little concerning at the moment. Games against AFC Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town are next for the Blues.

On paper, Chelsea should win those with relative ease. However, with how the club is currently performing, there will be doubts if they can get six points.

An away trip to Manchester City then awaits them and, if things have not improved by then, Sarri’s side could be on the wrong end of a big result.

Sarri Needs to Get Things Changed

Winning the Premier League title was never a realistic aim for Sarri in his first campaign as Chelsea boss.

However, finishing in a Champions League spot is. As things are going, it does not look as though that may happen.

Arsenal and Manchester United are right on their coattails this season and one more bad result could see Chelsea slip out of the top four.

It would not be surprising to see that scenario become a reality once the Premier League campaign concludes in May.

