September has come and gone. Things at Chelsea still appear to be going well for Maurizio Sarri and his new side.

The Stamford Bridge outfit remain unbeaten and have managed to grind out some important results along the way.

September is a notoriously difficult month as the competitions start to begin and games come quicker than clubs would like.

Sarri has overseen six in that month, adding to the three he managed in August but remains undefeated.

Unbeaten Run In-Tact

However, that does not mean all is perfect when it comes down to the results.

The Blues have had a couple of blips along the way as they finished the month third in the Premier League.

Chelsea dropped a total of four points as they were held by West Ham United and Liverpool. Admittedly, it was a stunner of a goal by Daniel Sturridge that denied them the three points on that occasion.

They did despatch the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Cardiff City, before beating the Reds in the League Cup and PAOK in the Europa League.

Eden Hazard and ‘Sarri-Ball’

‘Sarri-Ball’ is certainly in full swing at the club and it has been extremely surprising to see it come into effect almost immediately.

The Blues are comfortable with the ball and are happy to play it around to carve an opportunity, whilst Eden Hazard is certainly reaping the rewards.

The Belgian wizard has stepped up his performances to another level and is now being talked about as one of the best in the world.

Not Everything is Rosy for Sarri

However, there are still some concerns Sarri has following two months of competitive football.

Chelsea will not be able to rely on Hazard forever, as much as they would like to. It is concerning that a striker is not able to fire those goals.

Alvaro Morata still looks lost and fragile on the pitch. Olivier Giroud has only just been given his chance to start.

If the Blues are to continue as a dark horse for the Premier League, their striking options need to improve.

Early Days but Still Very Promising for Chelsea and Sarri

Although it is still early days, things continue to look promising for Chelsea and Sarri. Nine matches have been played in total and not a single defeat has been inflicted.

However, games will come thick and fast for the men in Blue and time will tell if the former Napoli manager will enjoy his time at Stamford Bridge.

