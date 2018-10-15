A television broadcast camera films as Chelsea’s Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 7, 2018. – Chelsea won the match 3-0. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Eden Hazard has been nothing short of sensational so far this season and already has seven goals to his name. In with an outside chance of winning the Ballon d’Or following his impressive World Cup performance, is Eden Hazard the next Galactico in waiting?

Hazard is now being managed by an attacking coach who seeks constant improvement from his players. Maurizio Sarri’s quick style of football is reliant upon creativity and flare. Hazard has this in abundance and Chelsea fans have been crying out for their main man to be given a free role for years. Sarri has finally done this, allowing him to mix immense talent with a team that caters to the Belgian’s needs. Chelsea’s number ten has made an electric start to the season and is showing why Real Madrid are insistent on making him the next high profile star to go to the Spanish giants.

Proving a Point?

There is no question that, right now, Eden Hazard is playing the best football of his career. The winger has finally added goals to his game and is producing the ‘numbers’ that fans and pundits have been calling for since he came to England. With his talent being obvious, Hazard is now averaging at least one goal contribution per game. These stats can take him to the next level, giving him the clinical edge. The end product.

Even in short stints of game time at the start of the season, following his World Cup break, Hazard produced mesmerizing individual displays that captured fans’ attention. The way he dribbles round players with a low centre of gravity makes him impossible to tackle. Almost Lionel Messi-like, Hazard jinks past players easily with a quick turn of pace. He glides on a football pitch – it’s majestic and spellbinding to watch.

Replacing Ronaldo

It isn’t his ball skills that have attracted criticism over the years. However, his ability to put the ball in the net has. Often in positions to shoot, Hazard would pass and try to set up teammates. He lacked the killer instinct of a top three player.

This season is a different story, for whatever reason, be that of Sarri or the dream of moving to Spain, he has taken his game to another level. Shooting from tight angles, making attacking moves with more intent than before, the new role is making him click. Worryingly for the Premier League, he doesn’t look like letting up.

Real Madrid lost a rather important player in the summer. A man who would get 50 goals a season. How do you replace that? Eden Hazard? Not with his stats. Ten goals and ten assists won’t cut it for Los Blancos. They need players that will deliver, someone that will win games single handedly. Hazard wouldn’t be expected to do what Ronaldo did at the Bernabeu but he would need to do more than his current efforts. If Gareth Bale stays fit, he and Hazard could be part of the fiercest attacking line-up in the world. That is what Real Madrid see in Hazard.

Best for Both Clubs?

It looks, from the outside, like they have made personal contact and that the Chelsea man has been told what his expectations are – score goals and prove to us that you are good enough. It makes sense for all parties as well. Sarri has got one season to use Hazard, perfect his system, get back into the Champions League and maybe pave the way for a youth player to step into the large breach.

Hazard gets another season at his beloved club, winning games and possibly trophies, keeping the captaincy of his country and then getting the move every child dreams of. If Chelsea and Hazard keep their promises then both can benefit.

Hazard can become the best player in the world, maybe also showing himself the standards capable of reaching. It is one thing telling the media I can score goals but prefer to play for the team, it is quite another to go and do it.

Does Hazard Want to Leave?

This is a very logical explanation to the rumours. It does make sense. Yes, Real Madrid have had continued interest. Yes, Hazard has spoken about leaving. No, he hasn’t signed a new contract. But it is very hypothetical that Hazard is performing to earn a move.

Belgium’s captain is a respectable man. He clearly loves Chelsea and has become very settled in London, especially with youngest brother Kylian also being involved at the club; a move that Chelsea used to stop Eden from feeling homesick and a tactic they may use again with other brother and ex-Chelsea player Thorgan. Hazard has stated he does not actively want to move from Chelsea and that he will not move against the club to force through a transfer. Hazard loves the club and acknowledges the impact that they have made on his career.

Unlike fellow Belgian Thibaut Courtois, Hazard will not push for a move and may still sign a new contract with the Blues, his current deal expires in summer 2020. It is this sense of belonging and homeliness that shouldn’t be underestimated. If Hazard does not wish to leave, there is no offer Madrid can make that will sway him. It will be Hazard’s decision alone.

Chelsea’s Power

Having had numerous offers and clubs interested in Hazard when he was at Lille, Chelsea boast the signature all European teams wish to have. They hold him in such high stead at Chelsea, he is the current image of the club and a standout player in the Premier League also. He is arguably the best player in England and maybe the world at this moment in time.

Being 27-years-of-age, Hazard isn’t a young prospect anymore, he is almost the finished article. Chelsea can no longer hold out in the hope they squeeze out more money, the biggest offer will be just around the corner and it won’t get any larger. It is this incentive to be strong for one more window that hands Chelsea power. They know if Hazard is at Chelsea next season they will have him at his peak. Interest will die down and media speculation will decline as Madrid look towards Kylian Mbappe in more seriousness.

However, Chelsea will no longer be able to stand in his way following this season. Having reportedly turned down upwards of £200 million for him this summer, Chelsea are shaking. Although they stand firm in the stance that he isn’t for sale, if Hazard asks to leave, they cannot and will not stop him. An unhappy player is no good for either side, it also increases the likelihood of losing him for cheaper in the future.

Is it His Destiny?

Being an admirer of Hazard is nothing to be ashamed of. Most people are. It is enjoyable to watch his twists, turns and also humour on and off the field. Madrid have pursued him for two or three seasons now, each time turned away by an inconsistent season or a new manager.

Madrid President Florentino Perez will feel like it is Hazard’s destiny to play in the famous white shirt of Real Madrid. They have won 13 European titles, three on the bounce – Hazard hasn’t had that level of success. Meanwhile, Hazard might believe he needs to achieve these heights in his career if he is to win the Ballon d’Or or become one of the modern greats of the game. This lure is what drove Luka Modric and Gareth Bale from Spurs. The pursuit of greatness. Bale can now be considered the most successful British footballer for his medal collection while in Spain.

Can Chelsea Rival Madrid?

This trophy haul and fame that Madrid can offer is something that will turn anyone’s head, but why would it for Hazard? Chelsea have given him nothing but respect. Sacking their best ever manager during his worst season, he has won two Premier League titles, a player of the season award and multiple other cups while at the Bridge.

Furthermore, and not to be forgotten, Hazard is a fan favourite. He is adored. He is idolised. His name can be heard ringing around the Matthew Harding and Shed Ends. Hazard is comfortable at Chelsea and is being pushed on by Sarri, developing his game to the next level, becoming a superstar in his own funny, laid-back way. A move to Spain would be constant pressure of another dimension, a situation a family man might not want to be in when concentrating on his performance.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on