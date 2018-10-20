COMO, ITALY – OCTOBER 19: Mauro Icardi of FC Internazionale looks on during a training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti at Appiano Gentile on October 19, 2018 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Chelsea are having problems with their strikers. Since Diego Costa’s departure, the number nine spot still hasn’t been properly filled. No goalscoring machine has been found as the search continues. They have now turned their attention to Italy. Two targets have been identified by the London club. The Sun claims that one of the two could be on their way to England.

Mauro Icardi

The first name on the list is Mauro Icardi. He is wanted by top clubs all around the world. The Argentine is one of the best in the world and is attached to Inter. Last season, he was the joint top scorer in Serie A. The former Sampdoria man started this season on a high, scoring five goals in eight games in all competitions.

Icardi scored more than twice as many goals as Alvaro Morata last season. The Blues want to find someone that can score while being aided by the other world-class players. Morata cost Chelsea €66 million and has failed to live up to his price tag.

The 25-year-old is an ideal target. The obstacle would be to lure him away. He is attached to the club and is also the captain. He loves Inter and isn’t keen on a move abroad. An excellent offer must be submitted to convince him of leaving.

Inter Milan aren’t open to letting go of their skipper. He has been, arguably, the most important player in the squad for the last few seasons. Letting go of this talent could be a mistake and will bring the club down. The club is fighting for the league title and wants all their top players to help them do so.

The move is possible but unlikely. A bid of around €100 million could be the only thing that can lure him out of the club. He has a contract with the club until 2021 and could be looking to extend it soon.

Patrick Cutrone

Patrick Cutrone is a rising name in Italian football. Last season, he outscored the whole AC Milan squad. He is a striker with an instinct for goal, similar to Icardi. Labelled as the ‘future Inzaghi’, he knows how to get to the net when his team needs him. He scored a 94th-minute winner against Roma and also scored two against Olympiacos.

He is starting to attract interest from multiple European clubs. The 20-year-old is very attached to his club and isn’t looking for a move away. Although he is behind Higuain, the Italian is happy to play alongside him.

Milan do not want to let go of their youngster and it’s unclear what can convince them of selling him.

As the search for a striker continues, Chelsea are desperate to find someone that can properly boost their attacking line.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on