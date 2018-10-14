LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Olivier Giroud of Chelsea is replaced as a substitute by Alvaro Morata of Chelsea during the Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)

Alvaro Morata has started to find his feet once again. He has netted two goals in his last two Chelsea games, but the international break may have come at the wrong time for him.

Olivier Giroud, however, has yet to record a goal for the Blues this season. Although strikers are judged on goals, his all-around play makes him vital to the club.

But Maurizio Sarri prefers to play a 4-3-3 formation, which has appeared to work for him so far into his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

That means one of them will likely have to start on the bench. But who? Who should start their matches, and who is better as an impact substitute?

Morata Starting To Find Form

As mentioned, Morata has started to find some form and will be looking to kick-on when the club action returns.

The Spaniard, who has been rewarded with a return to the national side, netted the winner against MOL Vidi in the Europa League before confirming the victory against Southampton.

The relief on his face was plain to see when he did eventually break his duck. He appeared to be overcome with emotion and his team-mates were delighted for him.

As always, the international break has come at the wrong time but he will have been pleased to get back into Luis Enrique’s side after a tough summer.

He was omitted by Julen Lopetegui for the World Cup and would have considered quitting Chelsea to have a fresh start.

However, he has had one under Sarri and it appears as though it may start to pay off.

Giroud is Better For His Hold-Up Play

Strikers are ultimately judged on their goalscoring records – one that is not great for Giroud.

The former Arsenal man, despite lifting the World Cup in the summer, did not have the best of tournaments.

He ended the competition without a shot on target. Considering forwards are paid to score goals, that would be pretty alarming.

However, he should be viewed differently, as he helps to bring others into the game and create chances for the likes of Eden Hazard to finish.

Although he is yet to score, he has four assists to his name, proving that he is still an attacking threat going forward.

Sarri’s Tough Decision

Sarri has admitted that there will be times he will prefer to use one other the other. Some games will be tailored for the powerful Giroud, whilst others could be better suited for Morata’s play.

The Spaniard, arguably, is the one that Chelsea will have expected more from and he has started to get his rhythm going.

However, he will need to get firing quickly, as the Blues will not wait on him. They will certainly look to use the January transfer market to add firepower if they have to continue to rely on Hazard for his goals.

It is a difficult conundrum that Sarri has when picking who to start. Giroud will likely create more chances. Morata (currently) is likely to score more himself.

With Manchester United and Jose Mourinho next; it’ll be interesting to see who he chooses.

