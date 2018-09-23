Chelsea’s players celebrate after the UEFA Champions League final football match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Chelsea FC on May 19, 2012 at the Fussball Arena stadium in Munich. Chelsea won 4-3 in the penalty phase. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOF STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/GettyImages)

In this third edition focusing on the Chelsea owner, their historic 2012 Champions league campaign is under the spotlight. Starting out with a comprehensive 2-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen, still very few would have had the Blues lifting the trophy in May. Roman Abramovich’s Russian Revolution had hit new heights.

Premier League Woes

A disaster of a season for Chelsea meant that the Champions League was their only hope for staying in Europe the following season. They finished sixth, beaten to fifth spot by Alan Pardew’s wonderful Newcastle team that season. With Manchester City winning the league for the first time in 44 years, ahead of city rivals Manchester United only on the famous final day at the Etihad, Arsenal took third spot, also beating Chelsea in a frantic and thrilling 5-3 win at Stamford Bridge, seeing the season’s top scorer, Robin van Persie, bag a stunning hat-trick. Spurs occupied the final top four spot in a season that saw Gareth Bale show the first signs of his brilliance.

The team was disjointed, lacked any pace and there were minimal signs of any positives. Frank Lampard was the top scorer for the Blues, only with 11 however. Meanwhile, Didier Drogba was getting older and looked a shadow of his former self with just five goals, his lowest return in the league since joining; his days at the Bridge looked numbered. Young Belgian Romelu Lukaku looked to be the obvious replacement for Drogba, but at just 19 he wasn’t in favour and was loaned out to West Brom for the season. Perhaps wrongly, in hindsight, as Lukaku would score 17 goals for the Baggies, the sort of return and injection of youth that Chelsea were crying out for.

The Little Wizard

Signed for just £22 million, Juan Mata has a case at being the best value for money player ever in England. Moving from Valencia, who had also lost David Villa and David Silva the previous year, Mata provided a spark at Stamford Bridge. He was a beam of light that the team didn’t have. Scoring a fabulous solo goal, coming off the bench on debut against Norwich, put Mata in the hearts of Chelsea fans from the get go. He was creative, saw and played passes that very few would notice. Tricky and nimble, the Spaniard could waltz around players. His touch was exquisite and his finesse was a sight to behold.

Watching him play live was a joy for all to see. There was a buzz when he picked up the ball and everyone was expectant that something would happen every time he was in control of the football. Mata dictated the tempo of games on his own, very often having do a lot of the forward work on his own. If Chelsea had been the team to get the signature of Sergio Aguero and not Manchester City, there is every chance Mata would have formed a similar relationship with the Argentine to that of David Silva’s. Frightening.

Group Stages

Chelsea had been drawn in a group they were expected to progress from. Although, it did contain tough German opposition in Bayer Leverkusen and a good looking Valencia team. Trips to the Mestalla (Valenica) and Leverkusen aren’t easy, especially on atmospheric European nights.

Chelsea’s passage through to the last 16 was a bare minimum. Not only would it take away from a strange domestic campaign, it would provide a chance to turn the tide and have a competition to look forward to. The Londoners’ task of progressing promised some entertaining games but would be far from a formality.

They were off to a good start with a comfortable 2-0 home win against Leverkusen. With the toughest test to come next against Valencia, it was an important first game for Chelsea. David Luiz’s splendid, low, curling shot set them on their way. Player of the season Juan Mata further rounded off proceedings in second half stoppage time.

Following Genk’s surprise draw against Valencia, Chelsea had some leeway heading into their away fixture. Frank Lampard had squeezed Chelsea into a slender lead but their joy was dashed with a late Roberto Soldado penalty for Valencia, and the spoils were shared. Chelsea bounced back emphatically when they faced Genk themselves two weeks later. A 5-0 thrashing of the Belgian Pro League champions had them in good stead halfway through the group matches. Fernando Torres netted twice in the first half in an easy match.

In a group that had so far gone swimmingly for the English side, madness was about to descend and the pendulum swung both ways. A shock 1-1 draw away at Genk was still a good result for Chelsea, leaving them on seven points. However, Valencia then showed they meant business in the next round of matches, demolishing the same opposition 7-0. Over to Chelsea to reply.

Away in Leverkuen, Chelsea’s season was in the balance. Drogba’s effort had them on their way through. However, goals from Derdiyok and a 91st minute Freidrich strike meant Chelsea had it all to do. Even with fate well and truly in their own hands, nerves were jangling as Chelsea faced off with Valencia.

As it was, there was little to worry about. Didier Drogba’s early goal settled his team down and Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners. Ramires added a second for Chelsea before Drogba then rounded off the group with another goal to his name. Without it being simple at all, Chelsea had made it into the pot for the next round.

Path to the Final

The End of Villas Boas

Having edged into the final 16 of the Champions League, Chelsea were drawn against Italian giants Napoli. It was a team that included several sensational players, such as Edinson Cavani, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Marek Hamsik and Paolo Cannavaro. They faced a tough task.

Juan Mata had volleyed Chelsea in front, but it did not get any better than that for the visitors. Argentine Lavezzi equalised for Napoli and, shortly after, poacher Edinson Cavani had them in the lead. With an away goal Chelsea would have fancied themselves in the home leg even at 2-1 down. There were pushes for goals but David Luiz’s defensive mistake cost Chelsea dearly, conceding a late third. At 3-1 the task was a lot harder. Even with the away goal, the form of the team made it a terrible result, one with very little to look forward too going onward.

The Magic of Di Matteo

After the horror show away in Napoli, Abramovich wasted no time in acting. Villas Boas was sacked and Chelsea legend Roberto Di Matteo was made interim manager. With almost no pressure on Di Matteo, he did the unthinkable, providing countless nights in Europe that will forever be remembered in Chelsea’s history.

Di Matteo went back to basics. He trusted the so called ‘Old Guard’ and restored the spirit. Quickly forming strong relationships with his senior players, Di Matteo had his team believing. Abramovich’s decision to go with the Italian was risky, but it was very rewarding. The ex-Chelsea man had no experience in management but had spent some time at the training ground. Not even the owner could have seen what happened coming.

Chelsea would have to overturn a 3-1 deficit at Stamford Bridge. There was a special atmosphere in London on that night, a feeling that something was about to happen. Not a night, however, for nervous viewers. The Blues typically sent fans into extreme ecstasy, swiftly followed by unbelievable pain.

When Drogba’s diving header was guided in from Ramires’ cross there was belief. Belief turned into expectation when captain John Terry brilliantly headed home a corner. The tie was level. Not for long though, as Napoli regained the emphasis when Gokhan Inler stroked home a fantastic half-volley for the visitors. Chelsea were going out on away goals. However, Frank Lampard blasted a penalty past Morgan De Sanctis in goal, all level once again.

Extra-time was a close affair. Napoli knew that just one goal would almost certainly send them through at this point. Closing in on halfway through extra time, Branislav Ivanovic came up with the biggest goal in Chelsea’s history to that point. A quick throw to Drogba, followed by a brilliant turn by the Ivorian, created space to find Ivanovic on the penalty spot. The Serbian lashed the ball high into the net and sent the stadium into pandemonium. The celebrations after the game showed what it meant. Di Matteo had become a cult hero once again. John Terry was orchestrating the team from the sidelines and the team were as one again.

Chelsea’s quarter-final draw was kind as drawing Benfica looked to have benefited them. Over a fairly uneventful two legs, Chelsea prevailed, Raul Meireles celebrating his last-minute goal at Stamford Bridge is an image that won’t be forgotten. Maybe there was a glimmer of light for Abramovich; would he have a better chance to win the cup with big ears?

Chelsea then had to face reigning champions Barcelona, whose team the year before will go down as one of the best to play the beautiful game. The two teams have a lot of history in the Russian’s 15 years at Chelsea, being drawn against each other six times. There was an expectation for drama and the tie delivered.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea showed everything that typified this team. Belief, determination and grit; all characteristics that Abramovich loves his teams to have. Didier Drogba, the man for the big occasion, scored the winner. Chelsea rode their luck, Messi hitting the post and Pedro firing over from close range, but despite Barcelona dominating the ball, Chelsea were resilient and strong in defence.

The second leg contained more action than many fans could cope with. Twists and turns, intense sadness followed by extreme jubilation. Midfielder Sergio Busquets levelled the tie for the Catalan giants early on, the game was in the balance. Then a moment of madness from John Terry, who chose to knee Alexis Sanchez in an off the ball incident. Playing away at the Camp Nou and defending for 90 minutes is hard enough for 11 men. With ten men, it is near on impossible.

Chelsea defied the odds. A beautiful chip from Brazilian Ramires put Chelsea ahead on away goals. The Blues held out for the rest of the game. Not with a lack of scares. Messi hitting the post again before striking the bar from the penalty spot. Fernando Torres had been playing effectively as a right back before rounding ‘keeper Victor Valdes. The picture of the Spaniard slotting into an empty net and running off to celebrate is one that Mr Abramovich will have in his mind for years to come.

19th May 2012

Chelsea were founded in 1905. On the 19th May, in the fifth month of the year (19/05), a Chelsea player lifted the Champions League. Captain since the age of 20, at the club while still a schoolboy, John Terry got his hands on the trophy.

Despite being banned for the final, Terry watched his teammates battle for 120 minutes before winning the game. Terry was joined by Branislav Ivanovic and Ramires in being ineligible for the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Ryan Bertrand became the first player to make their debut in the final.

Bayern Munich were their opponents and they were also the hosts, reaching the final in the year it was played at their home stadium, the Allianz Arena. They had beaten a formidable Real Madrid in the semi-final and were huge favourites.

In a game dominated by Bayern, Thomas Muller’s 80th-minute header past Petr Cech looked to have won the game for the Germans. However, Mr Cup Final, Didier Drogba, equalised from Chelsea’s first corner in the 90th minute. The game went into extra-time. The Ivorian almost went from hero to villain when fouling Frank Ribery to give Munich a penalty. Furthermore, in a team of German ‘penalty kings’, Dutchman and ex-Chelsea winger Arjen Robben couldn’t beat Petr Cech.

It was almost written in the stars for Chelsea. Drogba stepped up to take the fifth spot-kick, just like he should have in Moscow four years earlier. The rest is Chelsea’s history. Four years of trying to find the perfect mix had seen Abramovich make a laughing stock of Chelsea in places. Now they were European champions. As Sky commentator Martin Tyler said, “they’ve found the holy grail”.

Abramovich’s reign had reached a new peak. His club were champions of Europe and were ripping up the record books. They were the first London team to win the trophy, they are currently the last English team to win the trophy and Abramovich had been rewarded for his antics away from the pitch. For one summer at least, nobody could argue with his running of the club, they were on top of the world.

