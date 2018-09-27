LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 26: Maurizio Sarri, Manager of Chelsea gives instruction to his team during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on September 26, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Maurizio Sarri‘s Chelsea days are few, having been in charge for eight matches since joining Chelsea from Napoli this summer. The manager has got off to a great start.

He has guided the side to six wins in those matches, whilst picking up a draw against West Ham United last weekend.

Yes, admittedly, he did suffer defeat in his first game to Manchester City in the Community Shield, but does that really count?

Things certainly look promising for the Blues this season under his guidance, however, are all things as good as they can be, or is there still room for improvements?

Things Look Promising Performance-Wise

There is no denying that Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea have managed to get off to a great start in the Premier League. They remain unbeaten at the present moment, although the draw against the Hammers did spoil their perfect record.

The Italian has managed to get the Blues playing with the ball, commonly known as “Sarri-ball”, and their football has looked a lot better. However, in truth, the Stamford Bridge outfit are yet to have really tested themselves, apart from the Arsenal game.

Despite all games providing their challenges, Chelsea would have been expected to get past the challenges of Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United, Cardiff City and Bournemouth.

However, they struggled against West Ham and in their match against the Magpies, they had to grind out the result late on. The Blues will likely cruise through their Europa League group this season, with BATE Borisov, Videoton and PAOK unlikely to cause them a challenge.

So, it will be difficult to judge Sarri on the matches that he has overseen as manager so far, although things do look promising.

Did Sarri Make Great Additions?

Sarri did not have as long as a number of his rivals this summer to make the changes he deemed necessary. However, it appears that he was not hampered by the short time, as those men appear to have taken to life at Stamford Bridge like a duck to water.

Jorginho shortly arrived following Sarri’s appointment and has already become an integral part of the team, breaking numerous records in the Premier League as well as for the club.

Obviously, the duo worked well together at Napoli and the Blues will be delighted to have both of them picking up from where they left off.

Mateo Kovacic is another addition that looks to have paid off well in the early stages of the season. The Croatian has helped to form the midfield trio with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, who all look solid.

The former Real Madrid man appears to have adapted well to the English game and looks set to have a productive season. Kepa Arrizabalaga remains a little of an unknown entity at Stamford Bridge this season but through no fault of his own.

Many will have questioned the world-record price-tag the club needed to pay to bring him from Athletic Bilbao. However, his performances have not given any reason to suggest that they have paid well over the odds.

The Spaniard has made the saves he has had to make without an errors, however, he has not truly had to make that many so far.

Sarri’s Biggest Concerns?

Sarri will, naturally, have some concerns as the season progresses. One of those will likely be in the attacking department.

Alvaro Morata has failed to make an impact after receiving a second chance at the Bridge. The Spaniard has struggled, despite having netted a goal against Arsenal last month.

He has started to get into the right positions and has looked lively. So it could just be a matter of time before he does start to find some form. The new Chelsea boss is also yet to taste defeat in a competitive fixture. That will bring its own questions.

How will Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea react to a defeat? What will he do in the next match? Will he try to turn away from the way his team are currently playing? Or will he simply stick with it and make it work?

Sarri Yet to Face Real Test

Sarri has enjoyed a near-perfect start to life as Chelsea boss and appears to be settled at the club with his ways. However, the true test of his ability will be when (or if) the Blues suffer defeat and how he handles it.

