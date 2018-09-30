LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 26: Maurizio Sarri, Manager of Chelsea looks on ahead of the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on September 26, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

There is still one thing Maurizio Sarri needs to do at Chelsea. The Italian has already enjoyed a successful start at the Blues. He is yet to taste defeat in a ‘competitive fixture’.

He appears to have managed to get the best out of his players – the likes of Eden Hazard are reaping the rewards of working with him.

However, there is still a question mark over Sarri that needs to be answered fairly quickly. How good is he working with the youngsters?

Sarri Continues to Use Experienced Heads

Chelsea have a fairly ageing squad when it comes to their first-team. The majority of the players are in their mid-to-late twenties with a number in the early thirties.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (23) was their youngest player on the field against Liverpool at the weekend with Mateo Kovacic (24) closely behind.

However, the likes of Olivier Giroud (32), Willian (30) and David Luiz (31) were all in the starting eleven as well.

Those players obviously are talented individuals and are great assets to the side, but Chelsea have a youth system brimming with bright prospects.

Sarri Needs to Give Youth a Chance

Sarri dabbled with a number of them in pre-season, however, since the competitive campaign started, he has refused to have even given them a chance.

The likes of Ethan Ampadu, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all yet to really get a chance.

All four would be challenging for starting places in a lot of other Premier League teams. There is no reason why they could not at Chelsea.

Ampadu and Christensen could challenge the likes of Luiz for his spot; whilst Hudon-Odoi could compete with Willian for the place on the left.

Loftus-Cheek must be disappointed with how his season has gone so far – especially after a solid campaign with Crystal Palace in 2017/18.

The likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, who are both starring on loan spells in the Championship, must be wondering what futures they have under Sarri.

Cup Competitions Provide Sarri With Perfect Opportunity

Chelsea, obviously, want to be competing for a Champions League place next season, as well as possibly the Premier League title.

Using experienced players is all fine and well, but what happens when they become too old? Will the youngsters be able to fit in, or will the Blues need to spend big again?

Sarri should start to use those up-and-coming stars sooner rather than later, with the League Cup, Europa League and the FA Cup ideal platforms for them to grow.

