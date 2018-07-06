SUNDERLAND, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 11: Jordan Houghton of Chelsea during the Barclays U21 Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at the stadium of Light on May 11, 2015 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

MK Dons have completed the signing of former Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton. The midfielder, 22, joins the club after leaving Stamford Bridge last month. He has signed a two-year deal.

Houghton, born in Chertsey, joined Chelsea as an Under-8 and spent his entire career, bar loan spells, at the club before his departure last month. He didn’t make a senior appearance for the Blues.

His professional debut came during a loan spell at Gillingham, where he signed in July 2015. The debut came in a 4-0 win over Sheffield United, in which he played the full 90 minutes.

His first professional goal came just a month later as Gillingham thrashed Fleetwood Town 5-1 at the Priestfield Stadium.

His second loan spell came at Plymouth Argyle, where he signed in March 2016. His debut came in a loss to Accrington Stanley and his only goal for the club came in a victory over Morecambe.

Houghton’s third loan club was his most successful. Yorkshire side Doncaster Rovers took on the youngster at the start of the 2016/17 season and Houghton went on to make 32 appearances in that campaign, scoring once. He impressed at Doncaster, so they renewed his loan for the next season and he went on to make a further 37 appearances.

International Experience

Houghton has also had experience of the England set-up, representing his country at three different age groups. He scored three goals in seven appearances for the U16’s, and then made a combined total of ten appearances for the U17’s and U20’s, without scoring.

Houghton’s Thoughts

Speaking to mkdons.com, Houghton said that he was “very happy to be here”.

“I had a long chat with the manager a couple of days ago – we sat down for a good couple of hours and I got a good feel for him and the place. Before I spoke to him I was excited over the prospect of playing here but when I sat down and spoke with him it ticked another box for me.

“Although I do have a lot of experience, I am still young and I still have a lot of developing to do, and there have been lots of examples over the years of MK Dons bringing players through. I’m looking forward to the development side and hopefully that’ll come hand in hand with the winning side of football.”

MK Dons manager Paul Tisdale added: “We hope that he will join us and be a part of the Club’s development and progress over the next two or three years. He’s certainly got the potential to go with us on our journey.”

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on