Jorginho (SSC Napoli) during the Italian Serie A football SSC Napoli v Torino FC at S. Paolo Stadium in Naples on May 6, 2018 (Photo by Paolo Manzo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Chelsea have signed Jorginho from Napoli for a fee believed to be in the region of £57 million. The 26-year-old helped Napoli mount a serious title challenge in the past year and several clubs have been tracking the player.

Chelsea have been slow to act in this window, angering some fans. However, others will be hopeful that this transfer is just the beginning of their dealings. News of Jorginho’s former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri joining the Brazilian at Stamford Bridge is a likely factor behind the tardy business so far. Add to this the controversy surrounding owner Roman Abramovich, and it is easy to understand why the large sums expected have yet to be made available.

Welcome to London, and welcome to Chelsea, Jorginho! 👊#WelcomeJorginhohttps://t.co/BnAsrtOA4I — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 14 July 2018

Chelsea pipped Manchester City to Jorginho’s signature, according to Napoli’s president. The midfielder made 33 league appearances for the Italian club in the 2017/18 season. His passing and control of the tempo played a big part in Napoli’s positive, attacking play.

Due to Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, Jorginho played no competitive football this summer.

Pass-master From Napoli

Due to his style of play, Jorginho has won many plaudits. His ability to spot – and find – passes has led to comparisons to many players, including Michael Carrick. However, he isn’t just a creator.

His ability to spot danger makes him a useful asset when trying to regain possession, although he is not very physical so cannot be expected to perform the defensive duties alone. With Ngolo Kante steaming about beside him, Chelsea seem well-equipped to yield the best of Jorginho’s talents.

Able to win the ball and launch quick counters, Eden Hazard and company should enjoy playing against sides that push forward or play with a high line – both of which can be exploited by a quick-thinker, such as this new recruit.

Main image:

Related

View the original article on