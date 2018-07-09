KAZAN,RUSSIA – JULY 6: Paulinho of Brazil in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Brazil and Belgium at Kazan Arena on July 6, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Welcome back to Football Transfer News, by Last Word On Football. Today’s edition looks at Paulinho’s shock move back to China, Torreira’s move to Arsenal, Seri’s arrival in England and Hazard’s transfer to Spain.

Peculiar Paulinho Transfer

After an excellent first season with Barcelona, Brazilian midfielder Paulinho has re-signed for Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, on-loan. Paulinho won a La Liga title and played in all five of Brazil’s World Cup matches this year, which makes the transfer all the more strange. Guangzhou have the option to buy Paulinho at the end of his loan spell.

Hazard’s Time at Chelsea Coming to a Close?

With reports that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Real Madrid this summer, the Spanish giants have identified Chelsea’s Eden Hazard as a possible replacement. Brazillian winger Willian is also rumoured to leave Chelsea this season, and therefore could be in great danger next season if they lose Hazard as well. In today’s hyper-inflated transfer market, the Belgian’s price tag could be set well over £150 million.

Torreira Medical Expected Soon

Arsenal are set to complete their fourth transfer of the summer with Lucas Torreira. The Uruguayan midfielder was pivotal to Uruguay’s World Cup campaign. Reports suggest that Torreira is set to complete his medical for the London club within the next day. The twenty-two-year-old is expected to sign for a fee of £26 million. In what was a sub-par final season under Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery has begun rebuilding a team that he believes is destined for success.

Seri in London

Jean-Michel Seri looks set for a move to London club, Chelsea. The Ivorian midfielder has a release clause of £35 million which Chelsea look to activate. With PSG making N’Golo Kante their number one target for this window, the Blues are looking to secure Seri as his replacement.

