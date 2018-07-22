Chelsea’s French striker Olivier Giroud (L) leaves the pitch after being substituted off for Chelsea’s Spanish striker Alvaro Morata during the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Chelsea and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London, on April 22, 2018. – Chelsea won the match 2-0. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

A new era is about to begin at Chelsea once again, following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri. The Italian will want to bring entertaining football to Stamford Bridge as he looks to rebuild the club following a disappointing season.

The Blues finished the last campaign outside the top four of the Premier League, in a year that they were supposed to be defending their title.

Those performances have led to concerns with who will be at SW6 next season and who the Italian manager will look to bring in. A number of stars are said to want to leave the Bridge for sides in the Champions League. However, Sarri could be about to make his first mistake in letting Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud both go and replacing them with Gonzalo Higuain.

Both strikers have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge in recent times. But the new boss would be making a mistake to let them go.

Morata’s Forgotten Form

Big-name strikers have appeared to always fail to hit the heights in the first season in West London. Andriy Shevchenko, Matej Kezman, Fernando Torres and Hernan Jorge Crespo, to name a few, all struggled.

Morata had a brilliant start to his first season after arriving for a record fee from Real Madrid. He started the campaign by breaking records. The Spaniard was directly involved in 12 Chelsea goals in their first 11 Premier League games. He netted an impressive eight times, whilst providing four assists for his new team-mates.

It appears that those early achievements are overshadowed by what happened a little later during the season. The striker got injured and struggled to re-find the form that he produced during the opening third of the campaign.

He found life difficult in the Premier League, as he struggled to adapt to the physicality of the top-flight. He made the mistake of criticising referees and claimed there was a favouritism in the game.

However, he should be raring to get going once again in the blue shirt of Chelsea. It will be his second season in England, so he will have a better understanding of the demands the league entails. He will work under a new manager, once again, who could get the best out of him.

Giroud Already Bound For the Exit?

Morata is not the only Blue whose future could be over quicker than expected. Giroud is another player that has been rumoured with an early departure.

The World Cup winner was a shock signing in January, however, the former Arsenal man lit up Stamford Bridge with his displays. He has quickly become a cult hero with the Pensioners and it would be foolish to let him go.

Having been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in recent days, the Frenchman has offered the Blues what Morata could not. He became a target man and someone who could hold the ball up for the likes of Eden Hazard and Willian to join in with the attack.

Giroud offered Chelsea a different dimension to their game last season. With Sarri arriving in London, he would still be a useful member of the squad to have.

Could It Be the End For Giroud and Morata?

Rumours are suggesting that the new manager wants to reunite with Gonzalo Higuain and that would mean the departure of one if not both of Chelsea’s current strikers. With reports suggesting that Belgium duo, Eden Hazard, and Thibaut Courtois could both be off to Real Madrid, Chelsea could be in trouble if they lose their strikers as well.

