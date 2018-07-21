PERTH, AUSTRALIA – JULY 20: Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck speaks to the media during a Chelsea FC press conference at Optus Stadium on July 20, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Chelsea are in Australia this week as they prepare to face Perth on Monday. The Blues will start their pre-season down-under as Maurizio Sarri prepares to get ‘Sarriball’ rolling.

The friendly will be the Italian’s first match in charge, however, it is one that will be forgotten. A number of his stars have not travelled as they enjoy a break from the World Cup.

But it could be important for the 25 players that did travel across the world. The game could be one of the only chances they have to impress Sarri and throw their name into contention.

Each position will be coming under scrutiny by the former Napoli boss, so it is up to them to make the most of it.

Goalkeeper

The Blues’ goalkeeping situation is a precarious one at the moment. Thibaut Courtois allegedly wants a move to Real Madrid and Willy Caballero is looking shaky following his World Cup with Argentina.

The third choice, Eduardo, has already left the club on loan to Vitesse, whilst Jamal Blackman has joined Leeds United.

That leaves a golden opportunity for the other ‘keepers in the team. Marcin Bulka, Jared Thompson and Bradley Collins have all travelled to Australia.

The Polish shot-stopper, Bulka, would appear to be the front-runner, as he has impressed for the developmental side. However, his age would be a concern if he was elevated to the senior squad, as he is just 18-years-old.

Defence

David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso are the most experienced players to head to Perth in the defence. Although, that’s because they did not head to the World Cup.

Alonso was influential for Chelsea last season, however, the other three will look to prove themselves. Luiz will be looking for a fresh start, whilst the wing-backs will be wanting to make a name for themselves.

Ethan Ampadu has joined up with the squad once again and looked impressive last season.

A number of players who were out on loan last season will look to get the chance to show what they can do. However, it is likely they will all be loaned out once again.

Midfielders

It will be the first time Chelsea will see Jorginho in their Blue colours. However, the midfield is an area that Sarri will need to look at in great detail.

The recent addition of the Italian midfielder should fill the creative spot in the team. N’Golo Kante, unless sold, will be guaranteed a spot. That leaves one position in the middle of the pitch, as Sarri is expected to have a 4-4-3 system.

Cesc Fabregas is a player with question marks over his future. There is no doubt the Spaniard can still find a masterful pass to the attackers. However, there are concerns over his age and what he can provide in the middle defensively. The same could be said about Pedro as well.

Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley have not enjoyed their time at Stamford Bridge, although the Blues need to look at homegrown talent. Tiemoue Bakayoko is another that has found life a little difficult at times.

Mario Pasalic, Kasey Palmer, Lucas Piazon and Charley Musonda will all be in Australia as well. All four are likely to be loaned out at some point but could use the trip to showcase their ability.

Chelsea are rumoured to be looking at other midfielders, however, there are plenty not on the trip as well. This alone, will not make Sarri’s task any easier.

Forwards

Alvaro Morata, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham are the ones to make the trip. The likes of Eden Hazard and Willian, if they stay, would most likely be in the starting line-up.

That means the three mentioned, plus Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi will need to battle it out for the last position.

Morata has been linked with a move away after a disappointing debut season. Hudson-Odoi and Abraham are both talented youngsters that will want to prove they can play at the highest level.

With the rumours of Gonzalo Higuain, the forwards will need to be at their best in Oz.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on