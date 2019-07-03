Burnley manager Sean Dyche during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor, Burnley on Sunday 12th May 2019. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Burnley’s struggles seem to reappear every transfer window. Business often seems slow and ponderous as their opponents make their moves. It is difficult for Sean Dyche to bring in his targets because of the strict wage structure that he has to work with. It means that while the club do have the money to spend on transfer fees, the pool of players that they could target would be restricted.

Che Adams, a long-term target, recently signed for rivals Premier League Southampton. The agreed fee was thought to be £15 million, according to BBC Sport. It is unlikely that Burnley wouldn’t have been able to match that fee. What is more likely is that they were unable to offer him a wage that could match Southampton.

It is a similar pathway to Manchester City on a much smaller scale. The Citizens will not break their careful wage policy for anyone. Similarly, Burnley look to bring in players who will be willing to fight and work hard for the team. A deal for Sam Clucas broke down when it became clear that the player was more interested in financial gain, as Tyrone Marshall insinuated in the Lancashire Telegraph.

It can be frustrating but the benefits of this structure are also clear. Manchester United seem to be like rich parents who are producing a squad of spoiled children. Fulham were similar. They assembled an expensive array of stars that fell straight back into the Championship. There’s nothing worse than having overpaid players in the squad because it makes negotiating their exits twice as difficult.

Nick Pope agreed a long-term extension, as reported by BBC Sport, in a move that surprised many fans. Pope, 27, was the goalkeeper with the highest market value so it was thought that he would be sold with Tom Heaton finishing the season as the number one. However, the eagerness to extend his deal showcases ambition by Burnley; they are planning for the future. It leaves the futures of Heaton and Joe Hart in doubt but this decision was the most sustainable one from a footballing perspective. That footballing perspective must be at the forefront of the thinking with Dwight McNeil.

The Burnley fans adore McNeil, especially as the 19-year-old is an academy graduate. His rise to the scene coincided with Burnley’s shift in form as the Clarets propelled themselves away from the drop. Those two factors surely weren’t coincidental as the youngster gave Burnley a new dimension in attack. His eagerness to beat a man and deliver a cross was something that Burnley’s other wide-men seemed incapable of doing on a consistent basis.

Alan Nixon tweeted that McNeil had caught the eyes of Juventus after delivering some impressive performances in the Toulon Tournament. McNeil will not be able to stay with Burnley forever but it makes sense to hold him for another season. A full campaign with the Clarets should give McNeil the opportunity to develop and mature his game because he would be a guaranteed starter.

Mike Rigg, Burnley’s technical director, was appointed to improve the club’s success in the transfer market, as reported by The Independent. He analyses a multitude of statistics to scout potential stars for the future, however, sceptics have suggested that the common person with internet access could do this for free!. Nonetheless, he will feel that it takes time to spot hidden talents beyond the surface of the internet.

The club is under no pressure to sell and they need to remind themselves of that. They must keep hold of their assets if they are unable to bring many fresh faces in. If they can do that then the frustrations will not be felt as strongly.

