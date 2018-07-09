WATFORD, ENGLAND – APRIL 07: Sam Vokes of Burnley celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during the Premier League match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on April 7, 2018 in Watford, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at Burnley striker Sam Vokes, who is wanted by Middlesbrough. Plus the Brazilian, Ricardinho, who is attracting interest from the Championship. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also looks at the battle for a former Juventus striker and Ipswich Town’s pursuit of a new defender.

Battle on for Striker

Former Juventus striker Mbaye Diagne is been chased by Hull City and Reading. Diagne is currently playing for Turkish side Kasimpasa and is also reportedly wanted by Premier League Bournemouth. Talks are due to take place between clubs and the player’s representatives. Kasimpasa are believed to be willing to offload the 26-year-old, as long as the price is right.

After failing to break into the Juventus first-team, the Senegal striker had spells playing in China and Hungary. Diagne only signed for his current club in January and has another year left on his contract. However, his club appears happy to sell.

Brazilian Wanted by Birmingham

Left-back Ricardinho is wanted by Birmingham City. The 33-year-old has turned down the offer of an extended deal from Oxford United. Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United are also believed to be monitoring the situation.

The Brazilian defender played 39 times last season and was voted the club’s Player of the Season by his team-mates. Oxford do not want to lose the player but if an agreement cannot be made and with Championship clubs circling, United could be powerless to keep him.

Ipswich Chase Tilt

Ipswich Town have bid £550,000 for Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt. Blackpool however, want closer to £1 million and other clubs are also interested. New Tractor Boys boss Paul Hurst wanted the impressive defender when he was in charge at Shrewsbury Town. His desire to sign the pacy left-footer has not diminished now he is at Ipswich.

QPR and Reading are also believed to be interested. Blackpool are hoping that this will start a bidding war. 26-year-old Tilt joined the Seasiders last summer from Wrexham and finished the season with three Player of the Year awards.

Sam Vokes to Boro?

Welsh International striker Sam Vokes is believed to be top of Tony Pulis’s wish list at Middlesbrough. Pulis is looking for a new striker as the Teessiders look to mount a promotion push in the coming season. The striker has had injury problems over the past season and has fallen down the pecking order at Burnley.

Vokes is believed to be still wanted at Turf Moor but the player wants to feature regularly, something which Burnley boss Sean Dyche cannot guarantee. Tony Pulis is believed to be after a new target man and Vokes fits the bill. Pulis can also offer the striker the regular first-team football the player craves now he is fit.

