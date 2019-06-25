GUIMARAES, PORTUGAL – JUNE 09: Harry Maguire of England controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League Third Place Playoff match between Switzerland and England at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques on June 9, 2019 in Guimaraes, Portugal. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at who Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal for; as well as Unai Emery’s desperation to sign a highly-regarded winger.

Manchester City to Beat Manchester United to Sign Leicester Defender

According to David Anderson of the Daily Mirror, Harry Maguire is set to sign for Manchester City in a world-record move for a defender.

The Leicester City defender has been the subject of a transfer battle between Manchester United and Manchester City. However, it is City who have won the battle by offering Leicester their £80 million asking price.

Maguire’s profile has risen since his performances at the 2018 World Cup. Last season he scored three goals as Leicester finished ninth in the Premier League.

Liverpool Keen on Junior Firpo?

According to Miguel Moran of Spanish newspaper Marca, Liverpool are keen on Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo.

The 22-year-old had a successful 2018/19 campaign. He scored three goals and registered five assists in all competitions as Real Betis finished 10th in La Liga.

Firpo’s attacking presence will provide competition to current Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson. However, they will face competition for his signature from Manchester United.

Arsenal Interest In Zaha

According to Mike McGrath of The Sun, Arsenal manager Unai Emery is desperate to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. However, he will cost more than their current transfer budget.

Zaha has always been a key asset to Crystal Palace. Last season he scored ten goals – his best as a professional – as Palace finished 12th in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has said he would like to play at the highest level possible, which is something that he may not achieve with Crystal Palace.

Brighton Agree Deal For Belgian Winger

According to Sky Sources, Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed an £18 million fee for Belgian winger Leandro Trossard.

The 24-year-old currently plays for Genk in Belgium. Last season he had a successful season; he scored 22 goals as Genk were crowned the champions of Belgium.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on