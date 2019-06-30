LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 29: Helder Costa of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring their 3rd goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds United will announce a number of summer arrivals, Joe Urquhart of the Yorkshire Evening Post reports. The Whites are on the verge of making a trio of additions according to reports.

Firstly, Leeds are close to completing the double loan signing of Jack Harrison and Ben White.

As a result, the arrival of the respective Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion talents will signal the start of Leeds’ summer transfer business.

Harrison spent last season on loan with United but is set to have his temporary spell turned permanent after undergoing a medical this weekend.

The 22-year-old wide man scored four goals and made three assists from 42 appearances as Leeds finished third in the Sky Bet Championship.

Meanwhile, Leeds are also close to completing a loan deal for defender White. The Seagulls’ man is expected to complete a medical soon ahead of a season-long loan move from the south coast.

Having recently spent loan spells with Newport County and Peterborough United, 21-year-old White will provide competition to Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper in defence.

Helder Costa Addition

Leeds remain likely to achieve the addition of one of their top summer targets, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Helder Costa.

The 25-year-old’s move to Elland Road could be completed in the “coming days” according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Whites youngster Jack Clarke remains likely to complete a move to Premier League Tottenham Hotspur. The academy graduate completed a medical last week with Spurs set to announce his arrival soon.

Youthful Future For Leeds

United are also close to completing deals for Carlisle United winger Liam McCarron (Fiona Kyle and Joe Mewis, Leeds Live) and Barcelona B forward Rafa Mujica (Zoma Amarilla).

As and when the duo arrive at Elland Road, they will head straight into Carlos Corberan’s U23 squad. Leeds’ development side have aspirations of retaining their Professional Development League national title this year.

