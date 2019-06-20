Jorginho of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today we look at which Chelsea player could follow Maurizio Sarri to Juventus as well as which League One defender is set for a move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jorginho To Follow Sarri To Juventus?

According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, Italian midfielder Jorginho is ready to follow Maurizio Sarri to Juventus.

Sarri left Chelsea last week to join Juventus a three-year deal. As a result, he will look to bring his own players to Juventus in order to maintain their place at the top of Serie A.

Jorginho only signed for Chelsea last summer. He featured 48 times last season in all competitions, scoring two goals. However, he may want to reunite with former manager Sarri once more, having previously played under him at Napoli.

David Brooks: The Latest Manchester United Target

According to Tom Barclay of The Sun, Bournemouth‘s David Brooks is the latest target for Manchester United.

Brooks had a sensational first season in the Premier League. He scored seven goals and registered five assists following his move from Sheffield United last summer. As a result, it is no wonder that he looks destined for the top.

The 21-year-old would certainly fit the profile of players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign. However, it is likely that Brooks will be expensive; Bournemouth reportedly will look for £50 million for the Welshman.

Potter Close To First Brighton Signing

According to Sky Sources, Graham Potter is close to sealing a deal for Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke.

Clarke featured in all 46 games in League One for Portsmouth as they narrowly missed out on promotion. Furthermore, he has made a total of 175 appearances during his four year spell at Fratton Park.

It is likely that the 22-year-old will provide cover for the ever-present defensive partnership of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy at Brighton.

Dack a Target For Premier League New Boys?

According to David Kent for the Daily Mail, Bradley Dack is a target for promoted sides Sheffield United and Aston Villa.

Dack has been prolific during his time at Blackburn Rovers, scoring a total of 36 goals in two years at Ewood Park. Last season he top scored with 18 goals as Blackburn finished 15th in the Championship.

As a result, Dack is now wanting to test himself in the Premier League. He has reportedly told the Blackburn hierarchy he wants to leave.

