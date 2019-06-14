DERBY, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Jack Clarke of Leeds United applauds the fans at full time during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final First Leg match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Derby, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer Rumours looks at the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. This issue looks at Tottenham Hotspur’s continued pursuit of Jack Clarke, as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s contract situation at rivals Arsenal. Furthermore, Brighton and Hove Albion are looking to sign Genk captain Leandro Trossard.

Spurs Seek Jack Clarke

According to David Kent of The Mail Online, Tottenham are still looking to secure Jack Clarke’s services. The club are reportedly trying to sign the youngster for just £12 million. So far, it seems as if Spurs have failed to reach this transfer target set by Leeds United. Clarke is only 18 years old and could be well worth his price tag.

Breaking through last season, Clarke graduated from Leeds’ youth academy making 22 EFL Championship appearances, scoring two goals. He largely played as a winger although much of his time in the youth set-up was as a budding striker. However, he has definitely settled well as a winger, with the ability and drive to beat his man.

Spurs could well utilise Clarke as a wide forward, like Heung-Min Son or Lucas Moura. This is no traditional winger position. However, with Clarke’s background as a striker, and his age, Pochettino should be able to mould this player to a new purpose.

Aubameyang Awaits New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal are looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on an improved deal as claimed by Sam McEvoy of The Mail Online. There have been figures quoted at around £300,000 per week for the Gabonese striker. However, the latest is that Arsenal will attempt to raise his current deal to persuade him to stay at the club. His current contract runs up to July 2021 but is a key player that Arsenal cannot afford to lose.

Despite his somewhat embarrassing mask-wielding antics, he scored 22 goals in 36 appearances for the Gunners during their Premier League campaign. However, he was unable to really make an impact for his team’s crushing defeat in the Europa League final.

With clubs like Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Shanghai SIPG in pursuit, Arsenal could fetch a large sum for their striker. However, the club will struggle to replace him. This will no doubt be represented in the improved deal that Arsenal will surely offer the striker.

Brighton and Hove Albion are looking to bolster their squad, with discussions over Gent Captain Leandro Trossard as per Belgian publication HLN. Genk have, as per the source, set a €20 million or £17.8 million price-tag. They are reluctant to part with this diminutive winger, who has hit 11 goals and notched four assists in 24 Jupiler Pro League matches last season. For the four seasons prior to this, Trossard developed his football at three other clubs, making 134 appearances. He racked up 52 goals over these matches which further stresses his goalscoring potential.

Now, he is the captain of the side he fought for successive loan spells to finally get a starting place at. Brighton meanwhile, will strive to boost their resources for they were just two points from relegation last season. Trossard is not a Premier League proven player. However, he is proving that he is scoring goals. Whether or not he can make the transition is yet to be seen.

Main Photo

Related

View the original article on