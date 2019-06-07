BLACKBURN, ENGLAND – APRIL 22: Blackburn Rovers’ Bradley Dack during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers at Ewood Park on April 22, 2019 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Kevin Barnes – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from around the EFL. In today’s edition, West Bromwich Albion’s talisman striker attracts Premier League interest and interest in Bradley Dack grows, while suitors for Jayden Bogle return to the fore.

Rodriguez for Premier League Return?

The Mirror are reporting that Sheffield United are eyeing up Jay Rodriguez ahead of their Premier League return. He was part of an electric strike partnership with Dwight Gayle at West Brom, scoring 22 goals in the Championship. Chris Wilder was reportedly priced out of moves for Brentford’s Neal Maupay and Swansea City’s Oliver McBurnie.

Wilder has only £20 million to work with this transfer window, a modest sum for a recently promoted side. £5 million for a player of proven Premier League quality, though, is excellent value for money. Injuries have ravaged his career and, ever since his solitary England cap in 2014, Rodriguez has been as much as regular on the surgery table as on the pitch. Though, with two solid seasons behind him, this is a perfect deal for the Blades.

Dack’s Big Break

According to reports from the Lancashire Telegraph, Bradley Dack has Premier League suitors. Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are both keeping tabs on the Blackburn midfielder, with no official bids currently on the table. There has been no news on the contract offered to Dack, and Villa and Blackburn will be waiting to swoop in.

Villa have lined him up as a possible replacement for Jack Grealish, should Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in him come to fruition. Brighton, meanwhile, are looking to improve their woeful goal-scoring record, with only 35 goals in the Premier League last term.

Dack, a midfielder with an eye for goal, has caught the eye since his move to Blackburn in 2017. He scored an impressive 15 goals in his first Championship season. Twice the League One player of the season, Dack’s rise up the leagues has been astonishing. It remains to be seen whether he stays in Lancashire for another season, or if he takes the next big step in his career.

Brighton’s Bogle Talks

Another player that Brighton have on their wish-list is Derby County right-back Jayden Bogle, according to the Daily Mail. The Seagulls have held ‘further talks’ with Derby over a proposed £10 million move to South-East of England. The full-back, who turns 19 next month, enjoyed a breakthrough season at Pride Park, making 50 appearances for the Rams en route to becoming their Young Player of the Year.

Burnley and Bournemouth were interested in January, but nothing came of the mooted £8 million move. Bogle is currently with the England U20 squad at the Maurice Revello tournament in Toulon. Graham Potter is already looking active in the transfer window, looking to improve upon Brighton’s 17th place finish last year.

