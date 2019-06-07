SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – APRIL 13: Helder Costa of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary’s Stadium on April 13, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football Football Transfer News looks at the latest EFL transfer rumours. Today we look at rumours concerning a Leeds United double loan swoop and Nottingham Forest's interest in a Premier League goalkeeper.

Furthermore, we also look at transfer rumours from League One and League Two. Are Portsmouth about to invest in a right-back?

Leeds United Set For Double Loan Swoop

According to Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are chasing two players to sign on loan. They are Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Helder Costa and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White.

Costa was in-and-out of the Wolves team last season in their return Premier League. He made 25 appearances in the Premier League, scoring just one goal.

White is an inexperienced centre-back and is yet to make a senior appearance for Brighton. However, he has two previous loan spells in the EFL, at Newport County and Peterborough United.

Asmir Begovic a Target For Forest?

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is a target for Nottingham Forest, according to Tom Leach at the Nottingham Post.

News broke last month that the Bosnian was a possible target for Martin O’Neil and Forest. As a result of Artur Boruc signing a new contract with Bournemouth, their interest could come to light.

However, they will face a battle for his signature. Bournemouth may use Begovic as part of a deal to sign Stoke City keeper Jack Butland.

Shrewsbury Right-Back Set For Portsmouth

According to Lewis Cox of the Shropshire Star, Portsmouth are set to sign Shrewsbury Town right-back James Bolton on a free transfer.

Bolton joined Shrewsbury from Gateshead for an undisclosed fee in 2017. In his first season with the Shrews, they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship.

The 24-year old will be looking to help Portsmouth seal a return to the Championship, having narrowly missed out last season.

