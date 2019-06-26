BRUGGE, BELGIUM – MAY 12: Leandro Trossard of Genk looks dejected during the Jupiler Pro League play-off 1 match (day 8) between Club Brugge and Krc Genk at Jan Breydel Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of winger Leandro Trossard for £18 million. The Belgian has signed a five-year contract at the Amex Stadium. He becomes their second signing of the summer, following the signing of defender Matt Clarke.

✍️ You’ve waited a while, so here you go… 😎 Leandro Trossard is a Brighton & Hove Albion player! 🇧🇪 📲 Breaking news brought to you by @eToro.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) 26 June 2019

Leandro Trossard – Career So Far

The 24-year-old is a product of a Belgian club Genk’s youth academy. He made his first team debut in 2012, aged just 17.

To gain more first-team opportunities, Genk loaned out Leandro Trossard several times before he became a first team regular.

His first loan spell came with fellow Belgian side Lommel United in 2013. In the first of his two loan spells with the club, he made 12 appearances and scored seven goals.

In the same year, Trossard also had a brief spell with Westerlo in the Belgian second division. However, it was less successful as he scored just three goals.

The Belgian under-21 international returned to Lommel for a second spell. He scored 17 goals in 33 appearances as they finished second in the second division.

Following a loan spell at Leuven, he returned to Genk to compete in the first team. During his first season back at Genk he scored six goals in 31 appearances.

Last season was his most successful with Genk. He scored 14 goals as Genk finished first in the Belgian first division.

What This Means For The Future

The signing of Leandro Trossard raises the question of the futures of the wingers currently available to Brighton manager Graham Potter. He currently has Anthony Knockaert, Jose Izquierdo and Alireza Jahanbakhsh to compete with. The signing of Leandro Trossard could spell the end of their Brighton careers. for one of them

It also signals Graham Potter’s transfer policy at Brighton. There is clear intent to sign young players with potential following the signing of Matt Clarke.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on