Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from around the Premier League. In today’s edition, a new side enters the fray for Thomas Meunier. Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke could make the jump from League One to the top division. Will Malcom make the move to England? Also, the latest on Luka Jovic.

Matt Clarke Part of Chain Reaction?

There are claims from Stoke Sentinel that Portsmouth centre-back Matt Clarke could be joining Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The Seagulls are reportedly leading the pack chasing the young Englishman’s signature. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a successful season including an EFL Trophy and a fourth-place finish in League One. New boss Graham Potter has long been an admirer of the defender.

Clarke’s step up to the Premier League could be part of a chain reaction starting in Manchester. Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up Lewis Dunk as a possible replacement for Harry Maguire, who could move to Manchester City this summer. Potter could look to Clarke as an ideal centre-back to take Dunk’s place, should he leave for the Midlands.

Tug-of-war for Thomas Meunier

The Daily Mail are reporting that Unai Emery wants to ‘hijack’ Manchester United‘s deal for Thomas Meunier. United are looking for a new right-back to take Ashley Young‘s place. They were priced out of a move for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, thus turning their attention to Meunier.

However, Emery knows Meunier from his stint at Paris Saint-Germain and was impressed with the Belgian international. Stephan Lichtsteiner looks set to leave the Emirates this summer. And so, Emery wants to bring Meunier in as competition for Hector Bellerin. The right-back would set back either club £27 million.

Jovic Makes Premier League Hint

Luka Jovic has dropped a hint that he may be on his way to the Premier League, according to claims from the Mirror. After an impressive season for Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 27 goals in 48 games, he began to interest the likes of Real Madrid. However, interest from Los Blancos has cooled recently, and an interview with Die Welt revealed that he believes he fits the Premier League more.

The young Serbian striker missed out on Champions League qualification with Frankfurt and is now looking to move to further his career. After playing Chelsea and Inter Milan in the Europa League, he claims their leagues would be more suitable for his style of play.

Chelsea were rumoured to be interested in the 21-year-old, but their transfer ban may mean they lose out. In any case, he could be on the move to England soon, with the German side seeking £52 million for their star man.

Malcom Set for Barcelona Exit Door

Barcelona are willing to let Brazilian winger Malcom this summer, the Daily Star reports. He has failed to impress in his 12-month stint in Catalonia, and the Spanish Champions are willing to cash in. After just four goals in 24 appearances, he looks set to leave, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton circling. Despite interest from the two clubs in January about a loan deal, he stayed to fight for his place. Now, they look set to compete for his services again.

The attacker could regret his move to the Nou Camp last summer, having been so close to joining Roma, where he could have played a more significant role. He joined the Catalan giants for a £36 million fee, and they are looking to recoup most of that this window. He could lead a number of exits this summer, as the Barcelona chiefs push for more European success.

