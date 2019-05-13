BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Chris Hughton, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion have sacked their manager Chris Hughton after a run of three wins in their last 23 Premier League games saw them dragged into the relegation dogfight.

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Chris Hughton has left the club with immediate effect. Hughton’s assistant Paul Trollope and first-team coach Paul Nevin have also left. #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) 13 May 2019

A Difficult Decision

In a statement on the club website, chairman Tony Bloom said: “Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season.

“Our run of 3 wins from 23 Premier League matches put our status at significant risk. It is with that in mind, and the performances during that period, that I now feel it’s the right time for a change. Chris will always be very fondly remembered by Albion staff and fans as one of our club’s finest and most-respected managers.

“I would like to wish Chris, Paul and Paul every success for the future, and thank them on behalf of everyone at the club. They will always be welcome at the Amex, and will be remembered here with great affection.”

Brighton finished 17th, just two points clear of the drop zone after their dismal form in the second half of the season.

A Legacy That Will Be Remembered

There’s no doubt that Hughton has been a fantastic manager for Brighton. He took over the Seagulls in January 2015, when they sat 19th in the Championship table. Hughton managed to keep Albion up that year, and he led them to a third-placed finish the season after. And despite losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the playoffs, Brighton bounced back and achieved automatic promotion the following term. Hughton led Brighton into the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history. They retained their top tier status in 2017-18, finishing seven points clear of the relegation zone.

However, as well as the awful results in the second half of last season, Brighton fans witnessed some very dull football. They found goals particularly hard to come by. In March and April, Albion went on a run of six Premier League games without tasting victory. They set up very defensively particularly in away matches, so Brighton fans will be hoping to see their side produce more entertaining football next season.

Graham Potter Emerges as Early Favourite

Swansea boss Graham Potter has emerged as an early favourite at 1/4 with Sky Bet. Potter led the Swans to a tenth-placed finish in their first season back in the Championship. He’s well-known for his philosophy of patient, possession-based football.

Other fancied candidates are England women’s boss Phil Neville (12/1), Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta, Stoke boss Nathan Jones and Beijing Guoan manager Roger Schmidt (all 14/1).

