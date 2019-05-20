BLACKBURN, ENGLAND – MAY 5: Graham Potter Manager of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City at Ewood Park on May 5, 2019 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager. Potter arrives from Swansea, after Chris Hughton sacked after Brighton’s final game of the season against Manchester City.

Career So Far

Potter’s only English managerial experience came last season. He managed Swansea City to tenth place in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League. He worked with a limited budget and opted for a mix of youth and experience within his Swansea side.

However, he is perhaps better known for his time managing Swedish side Osterunds. He spent eight years at the side, having joined them in the fourth tier of the Swedish leagues.

In 2015, Osterunds were eventually promoted to the top tier of Swedish football. More success was to come, as in 2017 they won the Swedish cup, meaning they qualified for the 2017/18 Europa League.

After negotiating the qualifying rounds, Osterunds reached the group stages of the 2017-18 Europa League. They finished 2nd in their group and drew Arsenal in the Round of 32. Despite losing 4-2 on aggregate, they did beat the Gunners at The Emirates, earning Potter plenty of plaudits.

What to Expect From Graham Potter?

The pressure will certainly be on Graham Potter as he is appointed Brighton manager. Brighton have reportedly paid Swansea £3 million in compensation.

Chris Hughton’s spell at Brighton came to a dire end, as he won just of three of his last 23 games. He was heavily criticised for playing ‘boring’ football and not attacking enough. This was evident in the fact that Brighton failed to score in six of their last nine games. Furthermore, Brighton were the fourth lowest scorers in the Premier League with just 35 goals.

Therefore, it may take time for Potter to implement his style as he is appointed. His style has been labelled similar to Roberto Martinez possession-based style of play yet still looking to go forward and attack.

