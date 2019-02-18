BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: A fan holds a sign showing a replica of the FA Cup Trophy prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Derby County at Amex Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup took place straight after Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. First-half headers from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba capped off the final cup game of the weekend after it was kicked off by Queens Park Rangers and Watford on Friday night.

The Key Ties

Swansea v Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City face another trip to South Wales having been drawn away to Championship side Swansea City in the quarter-finals.

City eventually overcame some stubborn resistance from League Two side Newport County in the previous round, with future prospect Phil Foden netting twice. Leroy Sane gave the visitors a lead which Foden doubled before Padraig Amond capitalised on a John Stones error to make it a nervy ending. However, Foden’s second and a thumping finish from Riyad Mahrez sealed their passage.

Swansea were also 4-1 winners in the previous round, overcoming fellow Championship side Brentford. The Bees took the lead through Ollie Watkins but the game had turned around within eight minutes of the second half beginning through a Luke Daniels own goal and Daniel James’ stunning solo goal.

Further strikes from Bersant Celina and George Byers sealed an excellent win for Swansea and gave them a quarter-final tie that more than makes up for their average league campaign following relegation from the Premier League.

City will no doubt be the happier of the two with the draw but could perhaps become undone with the fact that it’s an away tie. That will be the saving grace for Graham Potter – if Newport gave them a game at Rodney Parade, there’s every chance the same can happen at the Liberty Stadium.

Millwall v Brighton & Hove Albion

Millwall biggest scalp in reaching this stage was the disposal of Everton in round four, securing a 3-2 win at the New Den thanks to Murray Wallace‘s winner.

The last round wasn’t quite as glamorous, but Wallace was the hero once again as his header after just five minutes was enough for them to edge past AFC Wimbledon.

Whether they can repeat their magnificent feat of reaching the final as they did in 2004 remains to be seen, but they will feel that they have every chance against a Brighton side that seem to be finding their only solace in the FA Cup this season.

Chris Hughton’s side are only three points off the relegation zone in the Premier League and have already come unstuck against a Championship side in the cup this season, albeit a high-flying one in West Bromwich Albion.

This is potentially the hardest tie to call. Both teams have had two sides to them this season and it will all come down to which of their respective ones turns up on the day.

Draw in Full

Swansea City v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton & Hove Albion

