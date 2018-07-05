DERBY, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Scott Carson of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final:First Leg match between Derby County and Fulham at iPro Stadium on May 11, 2018 in Derby, England. (Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

This evening’s Football Transfer News looks at today’s goings on around the Football League. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, looks at the latest from Derby County, where a Premier League side are chasing Scott Carson. Plus, will James Morrison return to his old club? There’s also a look at the other news and rumours from around the EFL.

Derby News

Brighton have made an enquiry about the availability of Scott Carson. County, however, are unwilling to sell. The former England international helped the Rams to the Championship play-offs last season and is under contract until 2020. It is believed that new manager Frank Lampard has no interest in selling the keeper.

Premier League new boys Cardiff City have reportedly agreed on a fee of £1.75 million for midfielder Craig Bryson.

Chelsea are willing to send midfielder Kasey Palmer back out on loan. Palmer was on loan with the Rams last season, making 16 appearances. Lampard, however, is unsure whether he wants the player back. Other clubs are interested so Lampard will need to decide quickly.

Wigan Want Old Boy Back

Sunderland’s Callum McManaman is attracting interest from Championship new boys Wigan Athletic. The winger is popular at the DW Stadium having helped them win the FA Cup in 2013. He currently has just one year left on his contract with the Black Cats.

McManaman is believed to part of new Sunderland manager Jack Ross’s plans. He will be hoping to bring out the form in the winger that everyone saw earlier in his career. Consistently has been an issue ever since he left Wigan. However, Sunderland are in no rush to sell unless the deal is right for them.

Morrison back to Boro?

Middlesbrough are interested in bringing James Morrison back to the club. The Scottish international is available for free with his contract at West Brom expiring. Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are also reportedly interested.

Morrison began his career at the Riverside before leaving in 2007 for West Brom. During his time at the Hawthorns, he was managed by current Boro boss Tony Pulis. Albion had been keen to keep Morrison if he could prove his fitness; however, it appears that the player has opted for a change.

Rovers Reject Marquis Bids

Doncaster Rovers have rejected two bids for striker John Marquis. The bids have come from Aberdeen and Peterborough United who have offered £500,000 and £750,000 respectively.

Marquis has scored 41 goals in 99 appearances since his free transfer from Millwall. He has two years left on his contract and was the League Two Player of the year for the 2016/17 season.

League Two News

Forest Green have signed midfielder Lloyd James from Exeter for an undisclosed fee. The 30-year-old is a product of Southampton’s Academy and has made over 300 league appearances. Before Exeter City, James had spells with Colchester and Leyton Orient.

Peterborough United have become the first team to submit an official approach for Cheltenham Town striker Mo Eisa. The player is believed to be valued at £1.5 million. Eisa scored 23 goals in 45 games last season and a host of clubs, including ones in the Premier League and Championship are monitoring him. Cheltenham are bracing themselves for more approaches and a bidding war could happen. Town are unlikely to want to sell their top striker for anything less than the price they value him at.

