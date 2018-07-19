BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final:Second Leg match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on May 15, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at whether striker Britt Assombalonga is on his way out of Middlesbrough. Plus who have Brentford accepted a bid for Florian Jozefzoon from? FTN brought to you by Last Word on Football also looks at the other news from around the Championship.

Assombalonga to Leave ‘Boro?

Striker Britt Assombalonga could be about to leave Middlesbrough. ‘Boro only signed him last summer for a club record fee of £15 million; however, boss Tony Pulis is reported to be open to offers. Several clubs are understood to be interested but none have yet been willing to meet his £15 million asking price. ‘Boro want back the amount they spent on him last year.

Recent reports suggest that Pulis is interested in West Brom winger Matt Phillips. WBA value Phillips at around £11 million. Albion could soon be looking for a new striker with Solomon Rondon likely to leave.

Therefore, a swap deal along with cash between ‘Boro and Albion could be on the cards. Former Nottingham Forest striker Assombalonga scored 15 goals last season for ‘Boro but is reportedly out-of-favour with Tony Pulis.

Brighton Bid For United Defender

Brighton and Hove Albion have submitted a £6 million bid for Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell. The 24-year-old impressed for United last season as they established themselves back in the Championship. Brighton boss Chris Houghton is a known admirer of O’Connell and wants to add him to his Premier League squad.

Jozefzoon to Leave Brentford?

A bid from an unnamed club has been accepted by Brentford for Florian Jozefzoon. Leeds United and Derby County have been linked with the former Netherlands Under 21 international. Early reports suggested Leeds were the club to have a bid accepted; however, it is now understood that it is Derby who are leading the chase. Although no confirmation who the unnamed club is has come from Brentford. Several clubs have been interested in Jozefzoon but only one has met his valuation.

Meanwhile, the Bees have reportedly put a £15 million price tag on Ollie Watkins. The winger is being chased by Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Stoke’s Chiriches Bid Rejected

Reports in Italy are suggesting that Stoke City have had a big money bid for defender Vlad Chiriches rejected by Napoli. The bid is believed to be around €15 million. Sampdoria are also believed to be interested in the former Tottenham defender, although their bid has also been rejected.

New Stoke boss Gary Rowett is keen to add defensive additions to his squad; however, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is known to be a big admirer of Chiriches and sees him as big part of his squad for the coming season.

City Bid for USA ‘Keeper

Bristol City have offered $4 million for Columbus Crew and US goalkeeper Zack Steffen. The 23-year-old began his career in Germany with Freiburg. He moved to the US two years ago and in that time has become a member of the USA national team.

Steffen is regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in MLS. In 50 appearances he has kept 16 clean sheets including a spell of five in a row. At present Steffen does not have enough international experience to qualify for an English work permit. Therefore, if Bristol City do want to sign him it is likely he would need to go through an appeals panel. If successful

in order to receive authorisation to play in England.

