Brighton have started better than their fans could have hoped for in the Premier League. They will look to continue this form in the second half of the season. They will be aiming to get to the so called ’40 point mark’ as quickly as possible. Currently, Brighton have 21 points at just over the half way point of this season. However, they’ll need new signings in January to keep this up. Here are the three signings Brighton need to make in January which are listed below.

A New Striker

The need for a new striker is very clear to a lot of Brighton fans, as the club have only managed to score 15 goals this season. Only Swansea and West Bromwich Albion have scored less. It tells you that the Seagulls are lacking that clinical finisher.

In recent games at home to Burnley and Watford, Brighton were able to create numerous chances. However, the team were unable to take these very often, which meant they drew 0-0 to Burnley in a game they should have won. But against Watford, Brighton’s Pascal Gross managed to come up with the goods for the Albion in midfield.

Ultimately, Brighton need that striker to take theses chances in games that. Luckily, the January window is upon us and will give the Seagulls an opportunity to make that crucial signing.

Brighton have been linked with players such as Moussa Dembélé from Celtic plus Florin Andone from Deportivo whom would be welcomed additions to the club. According to the papers, Dembélé seems to be valued around between 20-25m by Celtic. In comparison, Andone appears to be potentially the cheaper option but by no means worse option. Andone reportedly that he’s been put on the transfer list by his club.

Both Dembélé and Andone would certainly match the criteria that the club are looking for, a quick and strong striker that will bury the chances in front of goal. It will offer an alternative to Tomer Hemed and Glenn Murray who are a similar type of player.

A Central Midfielder

Brighton are lacking in depth in certain positions which so far has not come under too much scrutiny in terms of injuries. If Davy Pröpper or Dale Stephens were to get injured, Brighton would be short of replacements with only Beram Kayal, currently, who has just come back from injury. Additionally, Steve Sidwell is still out with a back problem.

The Albion could do with one more player in the centre of midfield which may be an upgrade in quality at this level. This will allow for more competition among the players and may help when competing against the teams placed higher up the table. It could be useful to bring in someone with that bit of a creative spark to open up team and pick that pass. This would take some pressure of Gross and give him more help.

Thomas Delaney could be the source of interest once again by Brighton manager Chris Hughton. Werder Bremen were reluctant to let Delaney go seeing as he had only recently joined them. With Werder Bremen currently sitting near the relegation zone it could tempt Delaney to move on if Brighton came back with a sizeable bid and a decent wage offer.

A Right-Back

Some people may disagree with this due to the fact that Brighton signed Ezequiel Schelotto in the summer. The fact is, Bruno has been a great servant for the club. However, he is getting older and is currently the oldest player in the Premier League. The Spaniard is nearing the end of his career and sometimes struggles with keeping up with the game.

The Albion have been looking in leagues like the Bundesliga for players recently. So they could potentially go for Dennis Diekmeier from Hamburg who hs been a regular for Hamburg at right-back. He would make for a very solid signing if Brighton were to bring him in.

If they can improve in these three areas then they will have an even better chance of staying up, continuing the good start to the season they have had.

