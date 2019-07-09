WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND – AUGUST 14: Jack Stacey of Luton Town applauds fans after the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town at The Hawthorns on August 14, 2018 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Bournemouth have further strengthened their full-back options with the signing of Luton Town‘s Jack Stacey. The 23-year-old arrives on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The former Reading player has been crucial to Luton’s style of play over the past two seasons and will be seen as a big miss to the Championship newcomers.

A Popular Target

Stacey confirmed that there were other clubs interested in his signature, with some rumours that Stoke City, managed by his former boss Nathan Jones, would rival Bournemouth, but Stacey is sure he made the right choice.

Speaking to afcbTV: “I’m very happy to be here. There were a few clubs interested but Bournemouth was always the one I saw myself at. This is a great club with a fantastic manager who helps establish young players, so that made it an easy decision in the end. I believe I can thrive here and I can’t wait to get started.”

During Town’s 2018/19 campaign, which saw them crowned League One champions, Stacey made 45 appearances, in which he contributed to 12 goals, notably eight assists. His style of play would have been one of the main reasons Cherries manager Eddie Howe went for him. Stacey’s ability to run up and down the flanks, being capable creatively and defensively.

It comes as a further blow to Luton following fellow full-back James Justin’s move to Leicester City in a deal rising to £8m. It’s also not an ideal start to managerial life for Graeme Jones, how having been appointed Hatters boss on the back of last season’s success, he may now find it difficult to recruit the right players to fit his vision.

He follows Lloyd Kelly who joined from Bristol City in May, for a fee of £13 million.

