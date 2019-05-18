Italy U21 v England U21 : International friendly match Lloyd Kelly of England at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Bristol City left-back Lloyd Kelly on a long-term contract. Kelly, 20, joins for an undisclosed fee.

Undoubted Talent

The England U21 international is competent at either left-back or centre-back and looks to be the long-term replacement for club stalwart Charlie Daniels, who is set to miss the start of next season through injury.

Defender Tyrone Mings has also spent the second half of this season on loan at Championship side Aston Villa. The Villains are to contest the Championship play-off final against Derby County for a place in the Premier League. If they are successful, they may look to make the Mings deal permanent to compete in the top flight.

Kelly made his debut for Bristol City in 2017 after coming through the ranks at Ashton Gate. He made a total of 48 appearances for the club, scoring on two occasions.

In addition, he has three appearances in the England youth set-up following in debut in November.

What They Said

Upon signing, Kelly told the Bournemouth website: “It’s a fantastic club. The move has come around quite quickly, but I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to start playing.”

“Premier League football is what I’ve always wanted to achieve. I want to play as many games as possible and I feel like this is the right place for me to try and do that.”

Cherries manager Eddie Howe said: “Lloyd is an exciting talent and a player of real potential, while at the same time already possessing good experience for someone so young.

“He is athletic, versatile, physically excellent and has a very bright future ahead of him.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to strike so early in the summer and look forward to working with Lloyd during the coming seasons.”

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on