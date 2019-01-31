15th December 2018, Molineux, Wolverhampton, England; EPL Premier League football, Wolverhampton Wanderers versus AFC Bournemouth; Tyrone Mings of Bournemouth (photo by Steve Feeney/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Aston Villa have secured Tyrone Mings on loan from Bournemouth on transfer deadline day. The 25-year-old defender was wanted by a number of Championship clubs but will link up with ex-England captain John Terry, who serves as assistant coach at the Birmingham side.

Mings first joined the Cherries in 2015 following a transfer from Ipswich Town. However, the defender was never able to secure a regular place in Eddie Howe’s starting XI.

In all that time, Tyrone Mings has made only 21 appearances in all competitions, including just four during the current campaign. Part of the reason for this was the horrific knee injury he suffered in August 2015, sidelining the player until January 2017.

Mings is primarily a centre-back but can play as a left-back if necessary.

Villa will hope the arrival of Mings will signal an improvement in defence. Dean Smith’s side have conceded 46 goals this season; only two clubs have shipped more.

Meanwhile, the loan opportunity may be exactly what Tyrone Mings needs to kickstart his career. An extended run of matches in the Championship may allow the player to earn his way back into Howe’s good favour.

Deadline Day Dealings

Tyrone Mings made the move to Villa Park but could have gone elsewhere. West Bromwich Albion were known admirers of the player, although their main priority was to find a replacement for Harvey Barnes.

Derby County were also thought to want the defender, as were their archrivals Nottingham Forest, however, in the end it was Aston Villa who got their man.

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that Villa are close to signing another defender this window. Caen fullback Frederic Guilbert is heavily linked with a £4.4 million move to the Championship club.

The 24-year-old former French U-21 international joined Caen from Bordeaux in 2017 having spent the previous year on loan there.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on