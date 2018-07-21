during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City at Vitality Stadium on May 5, 2018 in Bournemouth, England.

There are times in life where you can look back just a few years, and it almost seems improbable where you are today. That is certainly the case for Bournemouth. In the 2013/14 season, they finished 10th in the Championship. At the time it was their highest ever finish in England’s second division. The next season they won the Championship and were promoted. Now, in 2018, Bournemouth are headed into their fourth straight season in the top flight.

The Cherries ended last season in 12th place with 44 points. They fell three spots from their 9th place finish the season before, but only had two fewer points in the table. Now a relative regular in the Premier League, Bournemouth will look to take another step and possibly challenge for a Europa League place this season.

Attacking Threats

Bournemouth scored 45 goals in their 38 league games last season. If they do hope to move back to the top half of the table, they will need a more potent attack. Joshua King and Callum Wilson led the Cherries with eight goals apiece. Only three other players had more than two goals in 2017-18. Wilson is coming off his best scoring season in the top flight of English football. The hope is he can avoid injury, play in a few more matches, and score even more. King’s goal total was half of the 16 he had the season before, so the hope is that he can regain that level of form and make their attack more dangerous.

Jermain Defoe returns up front as well, but it’s not clear how much the ageing forward can be relied on as a main man up top. Young French attacker Lys Mousset should see his opportunities increase in his third season with the club. The 22-year-old had just two goals in 23 appearances last year, mostly being used as a substitute.

Securing the Middle

Bournemouth will need better play from its midfield this season. Guys like Harry Arter, Jordan Ibe and Emerson Hyndman will all need to step up. Arter has been a solid presence in the middle of the pitch, but due to injuries he only played in 13 matches last season. Ibe was a young exciting talent when he arrived from Liverpool, but he has not lived up to expectations. With his skill and pace, he should be creating more chances and scoring more goals than he has thus far. The young American, Hyndman, will look to break into the lineup this season.

Winger Junior Stanislas has 12 goals in the past two seasons and usually provides a good attacking threat down the flanks. The most memorable of his five goals last season was his 89th-minute free-kick winner over West Brom. The Cherries will be looking for more moments like that in the upcoming season.

Steady at the Back

While Bournemouth will be searching for more goals and creative play this season, they have dependable options at the back. Last season’s club Player of the Year was defender Nathan Ake. He and keeper Asmir Begovic were the only two players who appeared in all 38 league matches. Even with those steady options in defence, the Cherries will need to shore things up. Their -16 goal difference will need to be improved on if they want to move back into the top half of the table. Veterans Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis are on the wrong side of 30. The club may need to look to get younger at the fullback position.

Looking Ahead

Under manager Eddie Howe, the Cherries have been on an almost constant rise in the last few seasons. They failed to improve in the previous season’s place and point totals last year but did not fall off too much. They will look to get back on an upward track this upcoming season.

Stability on the bench can never be overlooked, and Howe has been immense in this club’s rise over recent years. It’s possible he could move on to a bigger club in the future. The Cherries need to take advantage of his managerial skills while they still have him. Bournemouth should be somewhere around the middle point of the table. If they can find a little more creativity upfront they could challenge for a Europa League spot. However a step backwards means they could get pulled into a relegation battle.

