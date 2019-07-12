LUTON, ENGLAND – MAY 25: Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal boards the team flight at Luton Airport on May 25, 2019 in Luton, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. In today’s edition, Tottenham eye another Leeds raid, while rivals Arsenal name their price for a want-away defender. Manchester City target a Brazilian legend who has played under Pep Guardiola. Meanwhile, a transfer rumour involving Sheffield United as they look to sign a former Manchester United and West Ham misfit.

Latest Transfer Rumours

Spurs’ Second Leeds Raid

According to David Anderson of the Mirror, Tottenham have their sights on another Leeds player. The North London side are set to return to Leeds with a bid for midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Spurs signed teammate Jack Clarke just this month, but are now targeting his central midfield counterpart. Leeds value Phillips, who appeared in the Championship Team of the Season, at £30 million.

Aston Villa were said to be leading the chase for the midfielder, though a club as big as Spurs may yet pip them. Newcastle are also reportedly interested, but Bournemouth and Wolves have more recently cooled their interest. Leeds, on the other hand, are confident of keeping their man; they recently offered him a new contract to reward his recent form.

Arsenal Name Price For Koscielny

James Olley of the Evening Standard claims that Arsenal have set their price for captain Laurent Koscielny. The Gunners will demand £8.8 million for the defender, after he refused to travel for pre-season. Koscielny, for his part, wants a return to France after 9 years in England, with Rennes, Lyon and Bordeaux all interested.

The 33-year-old has only one year left on his contract with Arsenal, who refused to release him early. With Bordeaux keen to offer him a three-year deal, Koscielny may choose to buy himself out of his contract. He believes that, after 9 years of service, the club should grant his request. His behaviour, though, has Unai Emery incensed.

Guardiola Wants Alves Reunion

Jack Gaughan of Mail Online reports that Manchester City may turn their attentions to Dani Alves in the hunt for a right-back. However, this deal, for now at least, remains far off, with Danilo yet to leave the club. Alves is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

This move would mark a reunion for Alves and Pep Guardiola, who managed him during his Barcelona days. Alves came close to joining City in 2017, only to perform a U-turn and move to France. With Barcelona now interested in City target Joao Cancelo, this could prove a more affordable option for Guardiola. However, this is an option that hinges on Danilo.

Another Premier League Chance for Ravel Morrison?

James Shield of The Star writes that Sheffield United are offering Ravel Morrison a chance to revitalise his career. The Yorkshire side have taken him on trial and the Englishman’s attitude has impressed Chris Wilder.

Morrison, a former Manchester United and Lazio player, has more recently played his football with Östersunds of Sweden. He was hailed as a world-class talent coming through United’s academy. Sir Alex Ferguson apparently even claimed him to be the best player he had seen at his age, when he was 17. However, attitude problems, injuries and inconsistent form have ravaged his career. Now, Chris Wilder is offering the chance to revive it, whether he takes the bull by the horns remains to be seen.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on