Arsenal have confirmed their first two summer transfers. The first is an exciting young player coming in to the club, Gabriel Martinelli. The second is a veteran shot-stopper, David Ospina, who is completing a long-awaited transfer away.

Ospina Joins Napoli

Colombian number one David Ospina signed for Arsenal on a free following the 2014 World Cup. Since then, he hasn’t really been able to make the top spot his own.

While Ospina did supplant Wojciech Szczesny that first season, Petr Cech and now Bernd Leno have relegated him to second choice. That opened the door for a season-long loan to Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli this past season for Ospina.

Now, Arsenal will say goodbye to David Ospina as he sealed a €3.5 million transfer back to Serie A. With him gone and Petr Cech now retired, this leaves the backup goalkeeper position open for grabs in north London.

Emiliano Martinez impressed during his six-month loan at Reading, making him the presumed favourite for the role. Meanwhile, Matt Macey had a slightly less impressive season with Plymouth Argyle, but will likely get a chance to shine in pre-season.

With Arsenal losing David Ospina, one of those two ‘keepers will likely serve as understudy to Bernd Leno next season.

Martinelli Signs From Ituano

Gabriel Martinelli has been linked with a move to Arsenal for months now. With the new Adidas kit deal taking effect on 1 July, the club decided that was the time to announce the deal.

The Telegraph reports the fee as around £6 million for the 18-year-old. Martinelli plays as a winger or central striker and was invited to train with the Brazilian national team in the buildup to the Copa America.

Due to his modest age and inexperience, Gabriel Martinelli is thought to be one for the future. However, with Arsenal lacking in width, he may get a chance to earn a place in the squad during preseason.

