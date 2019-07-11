ST ALBANS, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on July 06, 2019 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have confirmed that centre-back Laurent Koscielny has refused to go on the club’s pre-season tour of the USA. The Frenchman was due to be part of the squad to play matches against Bayern Munich, Roma and Real Madrid in the States at the International Champions Cup.

Laurent Koscielny Refuses to Go on Arsenal Pre-Season Tour

Club Statement

In a brief statement on the club’s website, Arsenal said: “Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour.

“We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions.

“We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time.”

Offers From Elsewhere

The Gunners’ captain is out of contract at the end of the 2019/20 and has reportedly already received offers to go back to his native France. BBC Sport say that Bordeaux, Rennes and Lyon are interested in signing the centre-back, while the Bordeaux have already offered him a three-year contract.

According to James Whaling of The Mirror, Koscielny wants to come to a mutual agreement with the club that will see his deal terminated.

Even at 33-years-old, Koscielny has remained an integral part of Arsenal’s defence in the last few seasons having originally joined in 2010.

Arsenal Career

Koscielny joined the North London side after one year with Lorient in Ligue 1, where he scored three goals in 35 appearances.

He quickly endeared himself to the Arsenal faithful with some solid performances and formed some good partnerships over the years, particularly with Per Mertesacker – the pair achieved one of Arsenal’s best defensive records in a season together.

Having made his France debut in 2011, the 33-year-old has gone on to make 51 appearances for his country, with his only goal coming in a 3-0 friendly win against Scotland in 2016.

