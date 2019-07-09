LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Edu Gaspar pictured inside the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Arsenal have, at long last, gotten their man and have appointed Edu Gaspar as their new technical director. The former player filled a similar role with the Brazilian FA, garnering much praise for his performance. He will officially begin his new duties following the end of the Copa America, which Brazil is hosting.

Ex-Invincible

Edu Gaspar joined Arsenal as a player in 2001. He stayed at the club for four seasons, until 2005, where he won two league titles and two FA Cups. The Brazilian is still remembered fondly for his part in the 2003/04 Invincibles.

Following his Arsenal departure, the midfielder joined up with Valencia before calling time on his career in his native country with Corinthians. The following season, Edu Gaspar was appointed as director of football for the Sao Paulo side.

Edu also served as assistant coach to the Iranian national team in the 2014 World Cup. He eventually got a job back in his home country working for the Brazilian FA as the general coordinator.

Gaspar joins the club after months of speculation. Even before Sven Mislintat left the club, there were rumours flying about the possibility of Edu Gaspar joining the club.

A Big Job

Arsenal have been in a state of transition even before legendary manager Arsene Wenger left the club at the end of last season. He was shortly followed by chief executive Ivan Gazidis, who joined AC Milan.

Since then, Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham have been jointly in control of the club. They were left short-handed in early February with head of recruitment Sven Mislintat resigning his post.

This has left Arsenal in an awkward position. Mislintat was meant to be their transfer guru, able to spot a bargain buy from a mile out. However, with the Swede seeking pastures new and Edu Gaspar not available to start his new role until at least 8 July, the Gunners will be short-handed for much of the summer transfer window.

This is in addition to the fact that they are very much still in rebuilding mode. The late-season collapse proves as much. With the Arsenal executive structure now at full capacity, however, the real work can begin.

