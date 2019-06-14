DRESDEN, GERMANY – APRIL 21: Markus Schubert of Dresden reacts during the Second Bundesliga match between SG Dynamo Dresden and 1. FC Koeln at Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion on April 21, 2019 in Dresden, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Arsenal are yet to announce any new signings in the summer of 2019. However, that hasn’t stopped the steady flow of transfer rumours relating to the Gunners. As far as rumours of players coming in, Thomas Meunier has finally broken his silence over a potential move away from Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, the club are reportedly close signing young goalkeeper Markus Schubert.

As far as rumours of players going the other way, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keeping a close eye on Laurent Koscielny.

The PSG right-back has just one year left on his contract, leading to speculation over his future at the Parc des Princes. Amongst other clubs, Arsenal are monitoring the situation with keen interest.

The player spoke directly of his uncertain future to RTBF in Belgium, ‘My ambition is to stay in Paris. If they want me, that will be even better – we will be hand in hand. If they do not want me, then we will find a solution’.

When previously asked by Le Parisien of the possibility of leaving the capital city next summer on a free, Meunier also spoke candidly, ‘It’s something that could suit me’.

With Arsenal’s limited budget this summer, signing players on expiring contracts is a sound strategy. That is if the price is right. Kristoff Terreur, Belgian journalist, reports that PSG want a transfer fee in the region of £20-25 million.

Long-serving club captain Laurent Koscielny has endeared himself to fans all over this season by making a remarkable recovery from a serious injury and playing his best football in years for a few months. However, the defender is 33 years old and looked every bit of it during the Europa League final.

His contract expires next summer but the Daily Mail report Koscielny could leave even sooner. Borussia Dortmund are keen on adding a veteran defender after letting their large gap atop the Bundesliga slip in the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal do not view Laurent Koscielny as part of their long-term plans and are open to the idea of selling him to generate transfer funds. There has been no word over the potential fee for Koscielny.

Few fans will have heard the name Markus Schubert before, but he may become the first signing of the summer window for Arsenal. The 21-year-old Dynamo Dresden goalkeeper will see his contract at the club expire at the end of June.

The Independent report Markus Schubert is well-regarded throughout the world of football and considered amongst the best young goalkeepers in Europe. The club hope Schubert will not only be Bernd Leno‘s understudy for the long term but also may challenge the incumbent for the number one shirt one day.

Arsenal are apparently keen to send Markus Schubert out on loan for one season before taking his place with the first team. A loan back to the Bundesliga or to the Championship would be the most likely next step should this be true.

Former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat reportedly identified the player.

