SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN – APRIL 28: Djene Dakonam of Getafe CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Getafe CF at Estadio Anoeta on April 28, 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Coming to the end of his first season in Premier League, Unai Emery knows that Arsenal are a long way from competing for the Premier League title. The Gunners sit fifth fighting for a spot in the Champions League next season. Beating Valencia in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final was a big boost for the London club amidst their Premier League dip in form.

The team’s away record is a major concern for Emery as his side travel to Spain for the second leg. While defence is another part Emery cannot ignore ahead of the tie. Players like Shkodran Mustafi, Stephen Lichtsteiner and Laurent Koscielny have been inconsistent at the back for Arsenal. Looking for defensive reinforcements, Arsenal have been linked with a move for Getafe defender Djene Dakonam.

Djene Dakonam: Perfect for Unai Emery?

Player Profile: Djene Dakonam

The Gunners have conceded 49 goals in the league this season. Only Manchester United (51) have conceded more than the Arsenal in the Premier League top 6. Looking to improve this record, Arsenal are interested in signing the 27-year-old defender.

The Togolese has been the Spanish side’s best player this season. The 27-year-old is a no-nonsense defender. He is quite solid at the back and is excellent at tackling. Sitting fourth in the La Liga, Getafe are very close to pulling out a surprising Champions League qualification.

The Spanish side are having a miraculous season. Having kept 12 clean sheets, Getafe has the third-best defence in the entire league and Dakonam has played a huge part in keeping goals out from the Getafe goal.

It’s because of his contributions at the back that Getafe have conceded so few goals (31) this season, with only Atletico Madrid (26) conceding fewer. The Togolese defender has been one of La Liga’s best defenders so far this season with his incredible efforts. Playing in Getafe’s defensive wall, he has made it very difficult for the opposition attackers to move past him.

Perfect for Arsenal?

In a league where the attacking areas are dominated by the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, Dakonam has done a stellar job in relatively keeping all of them quiet. He is one of the most underrated defenders in the world currently.

Looking at the way he has played this season, Arsenal might have found the solution to their defensive crisis. At Arsenal, the Togolese can be a partner to Sokratis Papasthathopoulos or young Rob Holding at the centre-back position. He can replace Shkodran Mustafi or veteran Laurent Koscielny in order to make the Arsenal’s defence more solid.

The defender can help Emery in his quest to find the right path to attain Premier League glory as soon as possible. In order to challenge for different titles next season, the former Sevilla manager would require a lot of quality and consistency from his defence and the 27-year-old has both.

In this inflated market, Dakonam would be a bargain signing for the Gunners. For the 27-year-old, a move to the Emirates would be like a dream come true. The defender is in the prime of his career currently.

Now would be a perfect time for him to make a move to the Premier League. In conclusion, he has the ability and the hunger in him that would help Arsenal achieve great heights in European football again.

