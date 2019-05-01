Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals second leg football match SSC Napoli v Arsenal Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on April 18, 2019 (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old, who joins Serie A winners Juventus in the summer, suffered his injury in the Gunners’ Europa League win at Napoli.

Top Four Finish But Without the Welshman

If Arsenal are to continue in their pursuit for a top-four finish, they’ll have to do so with the Welshman. The Gunners hoped that Ramsey would return before the end of the campaign, but they’ve conceded that this is highly unlikely.

The club issued an update on Ramsey’s injury on Wednesday, stating he will continue to “receive treatment and further assessment,” but the club confirmed he will miss Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Valencia.

Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion this Sunday, with both sides in need of three points for different reasons, before ending their Premier League campaign at Turf Moor, facing Burnley. They also have two tough tests against La Liga side Valencia in the semi-final of the Europa League. Then, potentially, a final clash later this month.

Next Step For Ramsey

Ramsey, who joined the North London side in 2008 from hometown club Cardiff City for a fee of £4.8 million, is currently the longest serving member of the squad. He had been in talks to sign an extension on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium but the English side withdrew the offer.

Many still see the finances as an ongoing issue at the club, particularly in the case of Ramsey. Players brought in to replace the Wales international have yet to live up to the hype, in addition to the club losing a hefty transfer fee for the player.

As a result, Ramsey will head to Turin where he will meet up with his new teammates ahead of next season. It is believed he will be earning in excess of £325,000 per week with the Serie A giants, something the Gunners were unable to offer.

The influential midfielder, who has netted six times in 40 appearances for Unai Emery’s side, has previously scored winners in the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals, also winning the cup in 2015.

